PUBG LITE: The Game is Going to Release in India; Tentative Release Date

Tarun Sayal

PUBG LITE

PUBG LITE is finally going to launch in India soon. PUBG LITE is the toned down version of PlayerUnknown's BattleGround PC Version. This game is mainly going to launch for lower-end systems. It even does not need any discrete GPU to run this game. By using Integrated GPU you can smoothly run this game. Before talking about the release date of this game. Let's talk about its system requirements:-

Minimum System Requirements

OS: Window7,8,10 64Bit

CPU: Core i3 @2.4Ghz

RAM: 4GB

GPU: Intel HD 4000

HDD: 4GB

Recommended System Requirements

OS: Window7,8,10 64Bit

CPU: Core i5 @2.8Ghz

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

HDD: 4GB

On 4th June 2019, PUBG LITE official Facebook page has made a post about this.

PUBG LITE Facebook Post

From the image above, it can be clearly depicted that PUBG LITE is soon going to launched in India. By showing TAJ MAHAL in the image, developers have given out strong hints to the Indian players that PUBG LITE is on the verge of being released in India. Currently, people are using various VPN to play this game as it is only available in few countries like Thailand, Singapore, Brazil and Turkey. But the players living in India will no longer need to use VPN to access game servers.

Now let's come to the most awaited question that When will PUBG LITE is going to release in India?

According to information from sources the tentative release period of PUBG LITE in India is 25 June to 30 June. It is confirmed that PUBG LITE will get officially released in India in the month of June. Till now, we only know that PUBG LITE will release in the end of the June month. However steam sale is also going to begin in last week of June. So fans can also expect release of PUBG LITE with the begin of Steam sale.

