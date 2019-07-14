×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG LITE: Top 5 Loot Spots in Erangel

Anuj Gupta
ANALYST
Feature
45   //    14 Jul 2019, 13:05 IST

Image Courtesy: Hindustan Times Website
Image Courtesy: Hindustan Times Website

PUBG LITE might seem like a cut down version of the actual PC version but it is more than enough to intimidate you. The maps are as big and even more detailed than the mobile version of the game.

Gathering loot is difficult and time-consuming on large maps like Erangel and Miramar. However, spending some quality time will help you understand a constant and consistent loot pattern. There are places which give higher-level gears and weapons compared to others.

We have spent time searching these spots for you in the new PUBG LITE game so you don't have to waste your precious playing time and instead dive right on these jackpot locations on the map of Erangel. We will put three parameters under each location, these parameters will tell you about the quality, quantity and risk at these locations.

Disclaimer: Loot algorithms are not constant so there may be some variation on a few occasions.

#5 Yasnaya Polyana

Image Courtesy: pubgmap.io website
Image Courtesy: pubgmap.io website

Loot Quality: Medium-High

Loot quantity: Very High

Risk: Low-Medium

Yasnaya Polyana is situated in the northeastern side of the Erangel map. The location contains huge buildings with multiple floors. One can find a variety of loot here, but the place is mostly filled with SMGs and ARs.

Advertisement

You might be lucky and find a couple of good snipers but the location is vast and each building is so big that it takes time to loot. You can find a lot of healing items and level one-two armour here, but getting level three items will be a challenge. However, the quantity of loot is so much that everyone will get something to work with and build on.

The transport to this place is also limited but not many people land in Yasnaya Polyana so it will be a great safe spot to get some fine loot if you have been dying early in other high-risk areas.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
PUBG Maps PUBG Lite
Advertisement
PUBG Map: Best Looting spots in Erangel
RELATED STORY
PUBG Guide: 5 Underrated loot spots in Sanhok which you usually avoid
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: How to get the FREE in-game items in PUBG Lite? 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Snow Map: Top 5 Best Looting Spots in PUBG Map Vikendi Revealed
RELATED STORY
PUBG Guide: How to Become a Pro Player in PUBG Lite by adapting these 5 key controls?
RELATED STORY
What If AWM & Ghillie Suits Were Available Easily in PUBG Mobile?
RELATED STORY
PUBG LITE: First Impressions after Official PUBG LITE Streaming
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Guide: How to Survive Erangel (Aggressive Approach) Part-1
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite servers are finally open to play in India
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: Internet Providers Team up with PUBG Lite; Giving Free PUBG Lite rewards
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us