PUBG LITE: Top 5 loot spots in Miramar

Best loot spots in Miramar

PUBG offers four maps, with Miramar one of the more popular maps to play on. This 8x8km desert map is better suited for long range combats and the vast open terrains make the map a sniper’s paradise.

Here in this article we will look at the top 5 loot spots in Miramar for those who are unfamiliar with this PUBG Lite map and are curious to know where high-end loot spawns.

Los Higos

Los Higos is an island located in the southern part of the map. Majority of the players do not drop at this place because of the difficult rotations to the zone when the circle takes a hard shift towards the center or the north.

However, one can’t ignore the mouth-watering loot it houses. One can very easily garner the best equipment without having to worry about any early gunfights. If one is pushing one's rank and wants good loot, one might want to consider landing at Los Higos.

Campos Militar

Campos Militar, also known as the military base of Miramar is another good spot to get loot. It is located on the northeast corner of the map. This place has a massive complex and is perfect for squads. There is enough loot for 4 players and the location is good for house combats. Campos Military spawns high-end military loot and that will usually spawn in the C-buildings.

The only downside to landing here is that there aren’t many vehicle spawns. In most cases, you will have to run towards the safe zone. Therefore, one needs to keep an eye out for vehicles when landing here.

Pecado

Pecado is a small industrial town in the heart of Miramar. This town has two large buildings - the casino and the three-storied gym, which is located in the northern part of the town. The gym has a very high spawn rate for military loot but is also the most dangerous, considering many players land there.

It is recommended to land at the casino and once one is equipped with a decent amount of loot, one can make their way towards the gym and wipe out the remaining players.

Water Treatment

Next up is the Water Treatment plant, located just North of Hacienda del Patron. This is a good spot to drop for squads and it usually spawns a decent level of loot. The loot is a bit spread out and is located in the water mixers or on top of the tanks.

When one lands here, one should avoid the two large buildings and head towards the water mixers and the tanks located on the western side. Most of the time, one will encounter very low resistance inside this location. However, since it is near the hot drop zones, one might have to be extra careful when venturing out of this place.

Los Leones

Los Leones has the most consistent loot on the map. The most preferred landing spot in this large city are the two brick warehouses which are very open, making the loot very accessible. Here one is sure to find high-level gear or a fully attached sniper rifle. However, one needs to ensure that one is battle ready when dropping off at this location.

After looting the warehouses, one can aim for the tall office buildings with the blue trim or the yellow restaurants. These buildings provide a decent cover while it also provides the advantage of high ground. One can also hear the enemies coming up if the latter decides to rush into the building. Overall, this is a great place to regroup and gain intel on your foes.