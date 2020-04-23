PUBG Lite update: How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0 Update

PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite's latest update has finally rolled out, and the servers are live now after a short maintenance break. With the release of this new update, the game has received several content additions and features in the form of new maps, weapons, modes and a lot more. Before the release of 0.16.0 update, players were continuously requesting for the flare gun in the game.

Prioritizing their feedbacks, the developers have also introduced the flare gun in the game which will summon the airdrop when fired into the sky. Besides this, new picnic locations have also been added to the Erangel map where the players can also find picnic baskets containing flare guns in it.

This article will guide you through the whole process to download the PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update.

How to Download PUBG Mobile Lite Update 0.16.0?

Search for PUBG Mobile lite on Google Playstore

Click on the first result and hit the update button

After downloading the update file, wait for the installation to complete.

Size of the update is approximately 400MB. It may take up to 5-10 minutes to update the game, depending on your internet connection.

Google Play store

A Look at the patch notes reveals that Tencent Games has also introduced the new Winter Theme Lobby in the game. UAZ, which is an old vehicle and picked from the former version, is also added in the latest update.

About the game: PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of the famous mobile battle royale game PUBG Mobile. The game is built with the Unreal Engine 4, specially made for players having low-end smartphones.

While PUBG Mobile's matches begin with 100 players, the lite version has a limit capped at 60 players in the single server. In fact, only a single map, Erangel, is available along with other Arcade modes.