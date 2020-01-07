PUBG Lite' Vikendi map release date; All you need to know about Pre-Registration event

PUBG Lite

Vikendi map will arrive in PUBG Lite in the second week of January 2020 (Expected)

Ever since the PUBG Lite was launched in the video game market, a total of three maps were released in the game. This list includes the Player's Unknown Battleground famous maps Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok.

When PUBG Lite was released globally, a lot of players were requesting for the fourth map of the PUBG i.e. Vikendi. After so many PUBG Lite updates, the developers of PUBG Lite prioritized the feedback of its players and finally decided to release the Vikendi map in PUBG Lite.

Before this new map hits the global servers of the game, the developers' team decided to open the beta test servers for the Vikendi map and gather the reports from its users related to bugs and glitches. A few days ago, PUBG Lite posted on their official blog regarding the Pre-Registrations of Vikendi update. To know more about this, refer to the official website for full details. As soon as the Pre-Registration event ends, the registered users will be awarded a weapon skin and outfit set.

Source: PUBG Lite Blog

The exact roll-out date for the Vikendi map in PUBG Lite is not announced yet by the officials but players can hope for the next major update in the second week of January.