PUBG Lite is a slimmed-down version of the famous battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. The system requirements are significantly lower than the normal version of the game, and it is free to play as well.

Weapons are one of the primary reasons why PUBG Lite is so popular among users. There exists a unique combination of guns in the game, and this leads to a pleasant gaming experience.

In this article, we rank the five best guns available in PUBG Lite.

#5 Kar98K

Kar98K stands for 'Karabiner 98 Kurz'. The gun uses 7.62mm ammo, and is one of the most-preferred sniper rifles in PUBG Lite.

It may not kill in one hit at long range, but it will surely do severe damage to your enemy. A precise close-range shot, however, will kill the enemy with a single bullet.

#4 VSS

The VSS has very minimal recoil, so you don't have to worry if you miss your target. Also, its bullet speed is slower than the speed of sound, and you won't get detected easily.

It's one of the best guns to use in the last circle. It's tough to locate the VSS in the final circles, but it's deadly, even though it has just 10–20 bullets.

#3 M416

The fire rate and damage of the M416 make it one of the best Assault Rifles in PUBG Lite. It is capable of substantial damage, and its recoil isn't difficult to control.

The M416 fires 5.56mm rounds, with 40 bullets when using an extended mag. The firing rate is very high, and the stability of this gun is also much better than other rifles.

#2 AKM

The AKM is not preferred for long-range fights in PUBG Lite, as the vertical recoil of this gun is very tough to control. However, this is one of the most powerful guns in close-range and its recoil can be controlled using the gyroscope.

The AKM fires 7.62mm bullets, and can hold 40 bullets with an extended mag.

#1 M16A4

This is the most powerful gun in PUBG Lite. It has much better recoil, bullet damage, and stability than its Assault Rifle counterparts.

If your enemy is at mid-range and you fire in single-bullet bursts, all of your shots will be at the same spot. The M16A4 is very versatile, and is equally effective in semi-close range as well as semi-long-range.