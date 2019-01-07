×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG Lite news: What is PUBG Mobile Lite, and when will it come to India?

Kredy
ANALYST
News
43   //    07 Jan 2019, 18:53 IST

PUBG Mobile Lite
PUBG Mobile Lite

Ever since its launch in 2018, PUBG Mobile has taken the mobile gaming industry by storm. It had over 20 million daily active players in September 2018 itself.

The game has grown from strength to strength since launch day, and the latest snow-covered PUBG Map Vikendi will only add to its charm.

However, one thing that has seriously plagued the game is its hunger for RAM and processing power. The stunning graphics of the game are very demanding on the phone's hardware, leaving low-end and medium-end phones struggling to cope.

To address this issue, the company behind the franchise launched PUBG Mobile Lite in August 2018, which is a scaled-down version of the game specifically orchestrated to run on low-end devices.

Currently, the game is available only in the Philippines, with several reports suggesting that it will make its way to India in the not-so-distant future. However, Tencent Games has not announced an official release date for the game. 

According to Digit, Mr Aneesh Aravind, General Manager of Tencent Games India said, "We are currently testing out the LITE version of PUBG Mobile and optimising it for Indian networks and devices; post successful testing we will release it in India in the near future."

Built with Unreal Engine 4, PUBG Mobile Lite features a smaller 2 km X 2 km map with only 40 players, compared to the standard size of 100 entrants. This reduces the resource consumption but still ensures that the game features fast-paced action.

Despite being geared towards the budget devices, the game still boasts stunning graphics according to the company. It also has detailed sound to ensure that players do not miss any of the authentic PUBG action.

The PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds game is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, while the mobile version of the game is available on iOS and Android platforms. PUBG Mobile Lite, on the other hand, is only available on the Google Play Store.

Get all the latest Video Game News on Sportskeeda.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Lite released
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: 100 Million And Counting
RELATED STORY
PUBG Tips: How to Get Well Liked, Overachiever and...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Tips: How To Get The Best Out of UMP9 in All PUBG...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Tips: How To Get The Best Out of AKM in PUBG Mobile,...
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Hardcore mode will end on December 4
RELATED STORY
How to Get Commando and Maxed Out Title in PUBG Mobile...
RELATED STORY
Indian PUBG Mobile Team 8bit Legends lead the PUBG Mobile...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Guide: How to Get Chicken Expert Title in PUBG...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Update: PUBG Mobile Future Update 0.13 Contents...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us