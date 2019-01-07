PUBG Lite news: What is PUBG Mobile Lite, and when will it come to India?

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST News 43 // 07 Jan 2019, 18:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG Mobile Lite

Ever since its launch in 2018, PUBG Mobile has taken the mobile gaming industry by storm. It had over 20 million daily active players in September 2018 itself.

The game has grown from strength to strength since launch day, and the latest snow-covered PUBG Map Vikendi will only add to its charm.

However, one thing that has seriously plagued the game is its hunger for RAM and processing power. The stunning graphics of the game are very demanding on the phone's hardware, leaving low-end and medium-end phones struggling to cope.

To address this issue, the company behind the franchise launched PUBG Mobile Lite in August 2018, which is a scaled-down version of the game specifically orchestrated to run on low-end devices.

Currently, the game is available only in the Philippines, with several reports suggesting that it will make its way to India in the not-so-distant future. However, Tencent Games has not announced an official release date for the game.

According to Digit, Mr Aneesh Aravind, General Manager of Tencent Games India said, "We are currently testing out the LITE version of PUBG Mobile and optimising it for Indian networks and devices; post successful testing we will release it in India in the near future."

Built with Unreal Engine 4, PUBG Mobile Lite features a smaller 2 km X 2 km map with only 40 players, compared to the standard size of 100 entrants. This reduces the resource consumption but still ensures that the game features fast-paced action.

Despite being geared towards the budget devices, the game still boasts stunning graphics according to the company. It also has detailed sound to ensure that players do not miss any of the authentic PUBG action.

The PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds game is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, while the mobile version of the game is available on iOS and Android platforms. PUBG Mobile Lite, on the other hand, is only available on the Google Play Store.

Get all the latest Video Game News on Sportskeeda.

Advertisement