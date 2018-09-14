PUBG Map: 3 things That make Sanhok The Most Exciting Map

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 18 // 14 Sep 2018, 23:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Player Unkown Battlegrounds is one of the most played titles of the year. The game has already crossed 100 million downloads for the mobile version in a span of just four months.

PUBG are now coming up with another mobile version of the game which will be targeted towards lower budget Smartphones. The game will be called PUBG Lite which will only take 30MB of size. As of now the version has only been released in Philipines and is expected to hot global market after some testing.

The game is also hosting its first major tournament in India with the 'PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2018' and will have a massive prize pool of 50 Lakhs INR. The tournament is exclusive for college students which will cover 1000 colleges around 30+ cities.

The mobile version recently had an update which included the latest map in the game Sanhok. Here are the three things which make Sanhok worthy:

#1 The size of the map and the beautiful terrain

Sanhok

Sanhok is a lush beautiful green map base on somewhere between Thailand and Philipines. The PUBG corp actually visited a place and took live photos with the help of which they designed the map. The map is 4x4 in size instead of usual 8x8. The map will have a dynamic weather which is very new to PUBG and an exciting feature. The map is small which promotes faster gameplay and a more aggressive playstyle. However, you can still hide in tons of building and structures around the map. Bushes and trees are greener and lusher which makes it easy to camp. There are Island patches in the midst of map which makes it an attractive location for players. Muscle car is the new vehicle added to map.

1 / 3 NEXT