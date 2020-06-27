PUBG Mobile: 5 most underrated drop locations

There are a number of location that a player can drop onto to get good loot in PUBG Mobile.

However, not all these drop zones are safe, so knowing the better places to touchdown is vital.

5 most underrated drop locations in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile consists of various maps that players can enjoy. Every map consists of different terrains so as to switch up things and provide a distinctive experience to users. There are various hot drops in every map that players land at to find high-level loots. This involves massive risk, as masses of opponents also desire for the same loot, meaning lots of players converge at one point at one time.

As a result, some players seek other spots that provide them with great loot, without the considerable risk of facing a lot of foes. If you are one of those players, this article is for you. Here is a list of underrated drop locations across maps that players can drop onto to obtain great loot in PUBG Mobile.

Top 5 underrated drop locations in PUBG Mobile

#1 Gatka - Erangel

Gatka in PUBG Mobile

It is on the western side and has a few smaller buildings. This area provides abundant loot to players, who can land here if they are willing to play a bit safe and obtain a substantial amount of loot.

#2 Power Grid – Miramar

Power grid in PUBG Mobile

It is in between San Martin, Pecado and Monte Nuevo, and can be a decent loot area for those playing the Miramar map. Players can obtain good enough loot in the warehouses present at the location. The cave close to Los Leones is also another ideal spot that players can try out while playing Miramar.

#3 Port – Vikendi

Port in PUBG Mobile

This location is recommended for adequate loot. Though it is not located around the central region of the map, the warehouses and boats in the region could provide some very good loot.

#4 Quarry – Sanhok

Quarry in PUBG Mobile

Players will have to search a little to find loot in this area, due to the vast spread of the location. But, they will surely discover a fine quantity of items spread across this place. Players can also drop on to Ban Tai while playing Sanhok.

#5 Farm – Erangel

Farm in PUBG Mobile

This is another location that players could drop on to in Erangel to find loot of good quality. The location is present around the central region of the map, and after obtaining the loot, players could also gate-keep opponents coming from the military base.

There is no assurance of finding great loot in an exact location, as it is spread across the region. The amount of players dropping in at a particular location also depends on the path of the plane. Sometimes, players might drop into unusual locations due to the path, which must be remembered.