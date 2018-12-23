PUBG Map Vikendi: 4 tips to survive in the new snow map

Image Courtesy: The PUBG Corporation

With the latest PUBG Mobile update, the Vikendi snow map made its way onto mobile devices on 20 December 2018 while the matchmaking for the same went live on 21 December 2018.

PUBG Map Vikendi is 6 km X 6 km, making it smaller than Erangel and Miramar but larger than Sanhok, designed to offer a balanced experienced between the two. The snow-covered map is truly stunning and is the best map available in the game so far.

With a slew of new features, players must readjust their playstyle to adapt to the harsh weather conditions seen in Vikendi, and this article will outline a couple of tips one could follow to survive longer and eventually win the Battle Royale.

#1 Get into good positions before taking the shot

In its early stages, it is reported that the SMGs are plenty in this map when compared other weapons present in the game. These weapons are great for close-quarter combat situations but often fall short at medium and long-distance firefights.

Therefore, it is quintessential that you get into a good position before taking the first shot as it gives away your position. Failing which, the opponent could make it a short story if he is lucky enough to find a powerful weapon.

#2 Prefer DMRs over bolt-action sniper rifles

This tip is crucial for beginners and casual PUBG gamers. The bolt-action sniper rifles are definitely more powerful than the DMRs, but the slow rate of fire will definitely punish people if they fail to land their first shot.

DMRs, despite having lesser damage, allows you to shoot multiple rounds before reloading the weapon, improving the chances of eliminating the opponent.

A sniper rifle would be more effective if you manage to find a ghillie suit, and camp at an elevated position inside the safe zone.

#3 Know your surroundings

Knowing your surroundings will help you survive longer not only in Vikendi but also in all the PUBG maps. The initial rounds might be difficult, but once you get used to a particular map, you familiarise yourself with ways to get in and get out of tricky situations, which at times, could be crucial for survival.

#4 Manage your tracks

The ability to track footprints and vehicle tracks is the biggest addition to Vikendi, offering players a more tactical method to approach their objective.

With several reports stating that the footprints and vehicle tracks stay for longer than 10 minutes, players wishing to remain anonymous must minimise their travel on the snow.

On the other hand, you could still traverse in the snow, lay a track and possibly lure a player into a quick kill, assuming that an opponent is willing to track down using this new function.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is available for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 while the mobile version of the game is available for iOS and Android devices.

Furthermore, the Vikendi snow map will be available across all platforms by January 2019.

