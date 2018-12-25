PUBG Map Vikendi: Avoid landing on the tower at the Cosmodrome as it does not have any loot

Cosmodrome (Image Courtesy: The PUBG Corporation)

What's the story?

PUBG Map Vikendi made its way into the game the previous week, and the Cosmodrome, which is one of the hallowed places of the snow-covered map, offers no loot, disappointing players who dropped there during the early stages of the game.

In case you didn't know...

Vikendi is a brand-new 6 km X 6 km map that is larger than Sanhok but offers faster-paced battles when compared to Erangel and Miramar. The snow-covered map introduced numerous changes to the game, including the ability to track other players via their vehicle tracks and footprints.

Additionally, the map features a new gun, new vehicle and altered vehicle dynamics on the snow and ice for increased realism.

PUBG Mobile and PUBG PC currently feature the Vikendi, and by the end of January 2019, this snow map would make its way to consoles as well.

The heart of the matter

According to a Reddit thread, the tall tower at the Cosmodrome offers no loot. Furthermore, to make matters worse, a wrong descent strategy from the top of the tower could eliminate the players instantly, making it a very unviable place to drop. Players lose 25% of their health on each level if they do not plan the descent properly.

Many comments in the Reddit thread point out that the lack of loot is due to the fact the reaching the upper levels of the cosmodrome from the outside is impossible. Few comments even urged players to scout the place in the prior match before landing there.

What's next?

Now, with more and more people learning the hard truth about the magnificent structure, players would less likely parachute themselves on the tower in Cosmodrome. Only time will tell about other unworkable landing zones in the new map Vikendi.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One while the mobile version of the game is available for iOS and Android devices.

