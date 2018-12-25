×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG Map Vikendi: Avoid landing on the tower at the Cosmodrome as it does not have any loot 

Kredy
ANALYST
News
7   //    25 Dec 2018, 09:01 IST

Cosmodrome (Image Courtesy: The PUBG Corporation)
Cosmodrome (Image Courtesy: The PUBG Corporation)

What's the story?

PUBG Map Vikendi made its way into the game the previous week, and the Cosmodrome, which is one of the hallowed places of the snow-covered map, offers no loot, disappointing players who dropped there during the early stages of the game.

In case you didn't know...

Vikendi is a brand-new 6 km X 6 km map that is larger than Sanhok but offers faster-paced battles when compared to Erangel and Miramar. The snow-covered map introduced numerous changes to the game, including the ability to track other players via their vehicle tracks and footprints.

Additionally, the map features a new gun, new vehicle and altered vehicle dynamics on the snow and ice for increased realism. 

PUBG Mobile and PUBG PC currently feature the Vikendi, and by the end of January 2019, this snow map would make its way to consoles as well. 

The heart of the matter

According to a Reddit thread, the tall tower at the Cosmodrome offers no loot. Furthermore, to make matters worse, a wrong descent strategy from the top of the tower could eliminate the players instantly, making it a very unviable place to drop. Players lose 25% of their health on each level if they do not plan the descent properly. 

Many comments in the Reddit thread point out that the lack of loot is due to the fact the reaching the upper levels of the cosmodrome from the outside is impossible. Few comments even urged players to scout the place in the prior match before landing there.

What's next? 

Now, with more and more people learning the hard truth about the magnificent structure, players would less likely parachute themselves on the tower in Cosmodrome. Only time will tell about other unworkable landing zones in the new map Vikendi.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One while the mobile version of the game is available for iOS and Android devices. 

Get all the latest Video Game News on Sportskeeda.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Maps PUBG Guide
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
PUBG Snow Map: PUBG Mobile's New Map Vikendi can now be...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile's new Vikendi Snow Map now available on Play...
RELATED STORY
PUBG's new Snow Map release date? Everything you need to...
RELATED STORY
PS4 News: PUBG PS4 gets PUBG Snow Map Vikendi Snow map on...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Snow Map: PUBG New Map "Vikendi's" New Video Leaked,...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Snow Map Vikendi gets a positive response from...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Snow Map: 4 Talking Points from PUBG Mobile's new...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Snow Map: Things You Should know about PUBG New Map...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Snow Map: PUBG Mobile New Map Vikendi Teaser Trailer...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Snow Map: PUBG Mobile to Get PUBG New Map Vikendi...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us