PUBG Map: Which is the best place to land in PUBG and how to land faster?

A list of places with maximum loot in Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok maps of PUBG.

Tips on landing faster to avoid landing at the wrong place and getting killed.

Best places to loot in Erangel

In any battle royale game like PUBG Mobile, it is necessary to have some decent loot. The right amount of loot can be found in buildings, containers, and sometimes in warehouses. But before jumping into getting loot, one must know which are the precise locations in the map to jump on.

With perfect loot location, it is also mandatory to land with perfection. The parachute jump technique is a thing to master here. Jumping faster than your enemies helps in getting into more advantegeous positions.

The technique of landing and the knowledge of mass loot places are two things that are still unknown to a majority of players. Here is a simple guide to choose the right places for loot and how to land correctly and faster than everyone else.

Best Landing Place in Erangel

Erangel is best known for its good loot.

Pochinki - Pochinki is situated precisely somewhere in the centre of the map. It is possibly a hot-drop area with a high possibility of intense close combats. (High Risk)

School - It is perhaps a U-shaped building with hostels situated around 200 metres away from the main building. Expect intense fights here. (Medium Risk)

Sosnovka Military Base - The base is located at the bottom of the map (closer to zombies land, if you know what I mean). The place is a hot-drop location. (High Risk)

Georgopol - This place is called the capital city of the map. There are containers and guns strewn all over. Keep your eyes open here. (High Risk)

Lipovka - An area situated on the east, it is considered to be a safe place to push ranks. However, expect at least one close encounter here, because the site is full of loot. (Medium/Low Risk)

Yasnaya Polyana - There is a large number of buildings of various heights here. The area, which is protected by an open field, is an excellent place to land. (Medium/Low Risk)

Novorepnoye - This port is situated at the bottom right of the map. It is probably one of the hot-drops in the game. (High Risk)

Prison - Its good for survival! The place is precisely a prison with the right amount of weapons and armours. (Medium Risk)

Best Landing Place in Miramar

Better Demonstration of Miramar Map.

Campo Militar - Warehouses and buildings with good loot, including suppressors for Assault Rifles and Snipers, sometimes level 3 armours. Always have a vehicle to escape, as the majority of the area is nothing but open desert. (High Risk)

Impala -Situated on the north side of the map, this small but high-intensity area is famous for its loot for armours and weapons. (Medium Risk)

Los Leones - This is the most important place on the map with lots and lots of loot and high-intensity close combat fights. Keep your seat belts tight here. (High Risk)

Pecado - It is a place for the infamous-casino and contains the right amount of loot. (High Risk)

San Martin - The area is fully covered with damaged buildings. It is a safe place to land and has good loot. (Medium/Low Risk)

Best Landing Place in Sanhok

Paradise Resort in Sanhok

Bootcamp - A home of pro-PUBG Mobile players best known for a very high amount of loot. The place has a large loot of weapons and armours. (High Risk)

Camp Charlie - Concrete buildings with the perfect amount of loot available. As evident, it is Sanhok, bru! (High Risk)

Paradise Resort - Located somewhere in the centre, the place is covered with weapons and armours. Its a good place to loot. (High Risk)

Ruins - This site is not something like what we see in Erangel. It is a place with a monument in the centre and weapons strewn all over. (Medium Risk)

How to Land Faster in the Game?

Landing at 234 Km/hr

The concept of landing is straightforward. Jump exactly before the location and tilt your character at 234 km/hr speed (that's the maximum in PUBG Mobile). With every wrong landing, the chances of getting killed first are higher.

Pick a spot to land. Jump precisely a few seconds before the location arrives. Point your character downward at precisely the speed mentioned above. Have a safe landing!

