PUBG Mobile: 0.15.5 patch notes launches new TDM map, gun, vehicle, female character and more

PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update

Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile has recently rolled out the new 0.15.5 patch update. PUBG Mobile is also on the verge of launching Royale Pass Season 10 which will bring in new content for fans in terms of a narrative around the theme, new missions, gun skins, cosmetics, in-game clothing and a lot more. Here's everything you need to know about the changes and additions brought in by the new 0.15.5 update:

What's new in the 0.15.5 PUBG Mobile update?

New TDM Map in PUBG Mobile

The new Team Death Match map: Ruins

A new TDM-exclusive map called Ruins has been rolled out with this update. The map is comparatively bigger than the already-existing warehouse map and set in an ancient temple-like location. According to PUBG Mobile's official patch note, the map is a mysterious ancient ruins hidden in a rainforest with dense vegetation and winding paths. "It’s up to the players to go head-to-head with enemies, or work together to set up a stronghold!" the patch read.

New MP5K gun and Zima vehicle in PUBG Mobile

The new MP5K gun and Zima vehicle in PUBG Mobile

The 0.15.5 update has also brought along the new MP5K gun and a new vehicle, Zima, which will be found exclusively in Vikendi. Zima will replace the UAZ in Vikendi and will be slower than other vehicles in the map. However, it is more resistant to damage and can be used for alternate strategies when compared to other vehicles even though it could be a little hard for players to operate it around in snowy terrain. "it is easier to drive than other 4-wheeled vehicles, making it more practical." the patch read.

MP5K is a portable SMG and will be replacing the Vector. Here are the specifications of the gun according to the patch notes:

The MP5K has a high rate of fire at 900 RPM and has outstanding anti-recoil capabilities.

The MP5K has a base damage of 33 and can be equipped with all attachments (Tactical Stock, Mags, Attachments, Scopes, Foregrips, and Laser Sights).

Here are the complete set of details around PUBG MOBILE 0.15.5 update.



New outfits and rewards for Season 10, New weapon MP5K, All new TDM Map The Ruins and a new vehicle called Zima. #PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMOBILESeason10 pic.twitter.com/aGwjdVXBwQ — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMOBILE_IN) November 8, 2019

PUBG Mobile's New Season System

PUBG Mobile has recently added Tier Protection Card rewards to the Platinum and Crown tiers. After reaching the Ace tier, players can earn one star for every 100 points they gain. According to the 0.15.5 patch notes, the icon changes with the number of stars are as follows:

Copper: 1-5 stars

Silver: 6-10 stars

Gold: 11 stars or more

New Character: Sara, the Vehicle Engineer in PUBG Mobile

As reported earlier, a new female character named Sara will be rolled out as part of patch 0.15.5. A concrete date of the character's release is yet to be announced and the patch says that she is "coming soon!". According to the patch, Sara is a vehicle engineer and her vehicle enhancement ability will reduce the damage taken by vehicles when she is driving or riding in a vehicle in EVO Modes.

What are the free PUBG Mobile rewards will we get post the update?

Players who update the game to its new version between November 8th and 14th will be getting the following rewards:

20 Silver

2,000 BP

1 Blue Glider Trail

What are the other changes brought in by the 0.15.5 update?

Mini-Zone will be taken down temporarily.

Quick Match will be available at all times

Sniper Training will now be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

War mode will now be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Players can now set team-up conditions in terms of tier and language requirements to experience better gameplay while teaming up with unknown players through auto-match.

Clan member status has been added and the clan chat has been improved to clan member sidebar in the chat window and display clan chats, team recruitments, and member status. The capacity for Clans that are Level 6 or higher has been increased.

Pending Team-up invites will now appear in the notifications.

The Charisma system has been taken offline for now and will be relaunched after further adjustments are made.