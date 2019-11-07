PUBG Mobile: 0.15.5 update size revealed; more Season 10 hints dropped

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 10 might centre around the theme of healing and surviving.

This week has been a hectic one for fans of Tencent Games and Activision's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile with the PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Playins and it only gets harder. PUBG Mobile's 0.15.5 update is all set to roll out tomorrow, November 8, 2019 and the all-new Royale Pass Season 10 has been officially announced to release on November 11, 2019. The developers of PUBG Mobile have now confirmed details about both big updates and here's everything you need to know:

What will be the size of PUBG Mobile's 0.15.5 update and what is the maintainance duration?

PUBG Mobile's official Twitter handle on November 7, 2019, announced that the 0.15.5 update will be available from the tomorrow, November 8, 2019. The tweet informed that the update approximately requires a storage space of 0.21 GB on Android devices and 0.24 GB on iOS devices. The tweet also confirmed that there will be no server maintenance for the update and the game will thus not be taken offline.

What more do we know about the theme of PUBG Mobile's RP Season 10?

We had earlier reported that the first tease post of PUBG Mobile's Royale Pass Season 10 made us speculate that the season's theme could centre around healing. A recent tweet by PUBG Mobile's official account confirmed this speculation and one could presume that the exclusive Royle Pass costume bundles, Season 10 missions, gun skins, vehicle skins and other things could revolve around the theme of healing and survival.

"Gather weapons and medicine, you'll need to be ready for the Fury of the Wasteland coming November 8th! Do you have what it takes to survive and conquer?"

