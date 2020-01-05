PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 update release date and Season 11 Royale Pass latest leaks

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 05, 2020

Jan 05, 2020 IST SHARE

PUBG Mobile Season 11 Royale Pass

According to the leaks, the release date of Season 11 Royale Pass is the 10th of January, and players can update to PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 update on the 9th of January.

PUBG Mobile Season 10 is about to end on January 8, and now it's time for the forthcoming PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 update. A few days ago, the developers started the beta testing phase of the upcoming PUBG Mobile update, and a lot of users participated in it and provided extensive feedback regarding the new content.

Also Read: Another feature of Call of Duty to be added to the upcoming PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 update

Along with the PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 version update, the players are eagerly waiting for the whole new PUBG Mobile Season 11. The Royale Pass section will be locked once Season 10 will end, and after few hours of maintenance, Season 11 Royale Pass will be kicked off in the PUBG Mobile servers.

Before the new update, we have some new leaks of PUBG Mobile Season 11 Royale Pass and 0.16.5 version update.

#1 Roaring Tiger Motorcycle Skin

Ever since PUBG Mobile was released, a lot of players were requesting a bike skin that features spikes and a fantastic finish on its body. After reviewing the majority of feedback, PUBG Mobile developers finally introduced an exotic bike skin, which can be equipped in PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 update.

This skin was first spotted in the training section of PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 beta update, and it is confirmed that the users can purchase this Roaring tiger bike skin in the vehicle workshop. Along with this, players can also upgrade it up to level 3. This new skin will look like this:

Bike Skin

#2 Snake Helmet and Outfit Skin

This time, the developers have also favored the players who love camping in PUBG Mobile. A new set of outfit and helmets has been introduced in the 0.16.5 update, which features a snake finish. The color of this is similar to glass, which gives the extra advantage to the players who like to be prone in the grass all the time.

Advertisement

Helmet Skin

#3 DP-28 and Backpack Skin

After the new weapon meta of PUBG Mobile, everyone wants to fight with DP-28 in the battleground. Observing this, new DP-28 skin will also make an entry in the latest update, and players can claim this by purchasing the Season 11 Royale Pass.

Along with this, backpack skin has also been leaked by the data miners. This appearance of this backpack skin is different for all the levels.

DP-28 Skin

The official confirmation is still pending by the PUBG Mobile team regarding the new update. All the above leaks have been sourced from the Mr.Ghost Gaming YouTube Channel.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News and PUBG News.