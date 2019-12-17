PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 update to bring in a cold mode in Vikendi; Christmas updates revealed

Aarthi Venkatesh
17 Dec 2019, 14:20 IST

Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile had rolled out the new 0.16.0 update on 11 December, 2019. Leaks sourced from the Chinese beta version of PUBG Mobile suggest that the 0.16.5 update will bring along a weather update, animals and firewood in the map Vikendi, Christmas updates and a lot more.

Changes and additions to Vikendi in the 0.16.5 update

According to a recent update in PUBG Mobile's Chinese Beta version, Vikendi is likely to get colder. The map might have animals and birds including raindeers, chickens, etc. Players might be expected to kill them and collect their meat.

The 0.16.5 update is expected to add firewood and matches as collectibles. These could be used by players to warm themselves and cook the meat they'd collected. Eating the food is likely to boost poor health, post the update. Leaks also point at the arrival of a drone feature to the mode which players can loot from airdrops.

The Chinese beta version of PUBG Mobile also revealed that the game's Christmas update will bring in a Santa who will be dropping loot-filled gifts. The Christmas update is also expected to include music balls that will make players dance to their music when broken. Santa's flying sleigh might turn into a vehicle for players to use through out the Christas season.

