PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update major leaks and complete details about its release date

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update

PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 update was just released into the global servers, and a bunch of leaks has already surfaced online regarding the upcoming PUBG Mobile version 0.17.0 update. This new update will bring a lot of new features that are the ones most requested by the players.

Along with this, the beta testing of PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 has also begun. To participate in the beta testing, players must fill a short survey that includes all the details of the player's profile. However, there are no leaks out, which confirm the release date of this forthcoming patch update. Here are some major leaks of PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update:

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update Leaks

#1 Death Camera (Death Replay)

Since the release of PUBG Mobile, a lot of players were requesting for the death replay feature in the classic mode. Death Cam is already available in the PC version of Player's Unknown Battleground, but it's still pending to be set in the PUBG Mobile application.

Finally, the Death Replay feature is coming in the PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 patch update where players can spectate the enemy's point of view before their death. It was already introduced in the Chinese version and tested many times.

Image source: Mr. Ghost Gaming

#2 Extreme Cold Mode

Extreme Cold Mode is the new mode arriving in a futuristic update of PUBG Mobile. In this mode, players need to gather woods from the surroundings and set them on fire to survive. Along with this, players also need to tackle animals and keep their teammates safe from them.

Another feature of Extreme Cold mode is the wave, which is almost similar to the zombie mode wave system. Players can observe the timer under the minimap and prepare themselves in advance before the cold wave hits them.

Extreme Cold Mode

#3 Color Blind Mode

A few months ago, PUBG Mobile had already confirmed the release of the Color-Blind mode in one of the upcoming updates. This feature is introduced specially for those players who are suffering from Color Blindness. By using this feature, users can configure the graphical colors and set it according to their preference. Moreover, it will also make it more accessible for color blind players to differentiate between colors in the game.

Color Blind Mode

As mentioned earlier, the release date of PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 is yet to be announced by PUBG Corp. However, players can test the new beta version of PUBG Mobile to experience the update before others. Refer to the article below, to register for PUBG Mobile beta testing.

