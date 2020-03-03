×
PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update Patch Notes officially released

Rabia
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 03 Mar 2020, 10:54 IST

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update
PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update

PUBG Mobile developers Tencent Studios have finally pushed the 0.17.0 update into the game that features a lot of new content. As announced by PUBG Corp, Season 12 will arrive on the 9th of March and will be based on the 2nd Anniversary theme.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass release date officially announced 

PUBG Mobile update 0.17.0 update features new Amusement Park Mode, the Arctic Mode along with a new Airdrop weapon DBS and much more. Here are the full patch notes of the latest PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update.

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Patch Notes

  • 2nd Anniversary: Amusement Park Mode in Classic Erangel
  • Royale Pass Season 12: 2gether We Play!
  • Arctic Mode: Brand New Survival Experience (Available Soon)
  • New AirDrop Weapon: DBS Shotgun
  • New Arcade Mode: Return of Hardcore Mode
  • Death Replay
  • Colorblind Mode

Along with this, a bunch of bugs and glitches have been rectified. In addition to this, system stabilization has also been improved.

PUBG Mobile players can download the update from Google Play Store or iOS app store. In addition to this, the players who will update the game before 6th March will get 50 Silver, two 888 BP, 3-Day Anniversary Pan Skin free as additional rewards.

Published 03 Mar 2020, 10:54 IST
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Update PUBG Mobile
