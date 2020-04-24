New character Andy

PUBG Mobile developers are currently working on the 0.18.0 Update and its beta version has already been rolled out. The latest PUBG Mobile update will be bringing out Miramar 2.0, Safety Scramble Mode, Canted Sight and much more. Along with this, the developers are also adding a brand new character - Andy in the game, who will have his own outfit, emotes and voice.

Andy is a male character and is just like every other character. He will be available in EvoGround mode, except for TDM Mode. His ability is to increase the speed of drawing and holstering guns.

The speed of the drawing and holstering of guns can be increased and the emotes can be gained by leveling up the character to level 10. The dresses can be unlocked in the same manner.

How to unlock Andy on PUBG Mobile?

MVP Emote

Andy is currently available in the beta version of 0.18.0 update and the players can download the beta version to try it for free. When the 0.18.0 global version will be released, the players can unlock it by following the steps given below.

Open the PUBG Mobile app on your device.

Go to the Workshop present on the main screen of the game and navigate to the character section.

Workshop

Select the character 'Andy' and buy it by spending the required amount of UC.

Andy

The UC price of Andy has not yet been revealed by PUBG Mobile. Andy is a magician and puppeteer. However, his career ended due to an accident. To exact revenge, he became a master of guns and will now be testing his skills in combat.

The release date of the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update has not officially been revealed. However, the Season 13 Royale Pass will be released after the update and the latter's release date has been announced.

The Season 13 Royale Pass will bring in a new character - Andy, the Power Ranger Mythic Outfit, the Vector Skin, four new emotes and much more.

