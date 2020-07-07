PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update date, time, size and features

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update will bring a host of new features, including Livik Map, Bonfire Mode and much more.

The PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update will be available for download from the Google Playstore and the Apple Store.

Rabia FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

SHARE

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update time, size and features

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update is ready to be officially rolled out on the global server and the date and time of the release have been announced, in addition to the upcoming features.

The latest update will introduce the exclusive Livik Map, Bonfire Mode, new cheer park, a new library map, and much more. The complete patch notes of the update have also been officially released.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update release date and time

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update

The PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update will be rolled out on 7th July 2020 and will start rolling out at 7:30 AM IST (+5:30 GMT). The update will add a lot of new features to the game and will be available for download from the Google Playstore and the Apple Store.

Players are advised to update the game as soon as possible because players using the older version of the game will not be able to play with the ones who are using the latest version of the game.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update Maintenance Break

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Maintenance Break

The developers have also announced that there would be no downtime for PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update, meaning that the servers will not be taken down for maintenance before it is rolled out. The update will directly be available for download on the Google Playstore and Apple Store.

It's time to break new ground with update 0.19.0 and PUBG MOBILE's first ever exclusive map Livik 🗻. Gear up and check out the full patch notes below 👇.https://t.co/RyJVfPtTeu pic.twitter.com/nGcUbnEK0X — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 6, 2020

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update Size and Features

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update Features

The size of the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update will be 1.84 GB for Android devices and 2.13 GB for iOS devices. The new update will add the following features and modes to the game.

New Livik Map

Livik super firearm training (coming soon)

Spark the Flame-themed Gameplay

The Ancient Secret (coming soon)

Season Warm-up Event Gameplay (at the end of S13)

New Arena Gameplay - Team Gun Game (Available on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from July 31st)

New Map - Library

New Arena Attachment - Barrel Extender

New Cheer Park and Quick Draw Features

Here's the tour of the upcoming Livik Map in PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update:

Players who update the game before 13th July 2020 (UTC +0) will receive 2,888 BP, AG ×100, Nightmare Helmet (3d) (free) as additional rewards. The PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass will be released on 14th July 2020 where the players would be able to complete RP missions to unlock exclusive RP rewards.

Also Read: Top 5 new features of PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update