PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update expected release date

PUBG Mobile's 0.19.0 beta update has been released officially, and after the beta testing phase gets over, the 0.19.0 update will hit the global servers.

As per the beta update, the newest version of PUBG Mobile will bring a new map Forex, the TDM Library Mode, new vehicles, and much more. Along with these changes, a lot of bugs will be fixed.

PUBG Mobile's 0.19.0 update is expected to release around 8th July 2020, a few days before Season 14 will hit the global servers. The update will be available on the Google Play Store.

However, an official announcement is yet to be made by PUBG Mobile developers.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update Features

#1 Forex Map

A new classic map, Forex, has been added to the beta update. According to leaks, it's a 2x2 Map having different locations like deserts, mountains, and grassy areas.

The name of the map has not been announced officially, but the map was teased by PUBG Mobile a few days ago as a puzzle.

Where could these mysterious postcards have come from?! 🗺️



Those stamps look pretty interesting! 👀 pic.twitter.com/rvhv818Own — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 19, 2020

#2 Library Mode

Library Mode

The Library Mode is the new TDM mode that has been added to the beta version of the game.

In this mode, two teams are spawned on a 4x4 library map. The players have to take each kill with a different gun. After every kill, the gun is exchanged automatically with the weapon that the opponent was carrying. The team whose players take 18 kills first wins the game.

Additionally, players can now disable the control buttons of their own choice by going to the control settings. The iron sight of the Beryl gun has also been improved, along with other improvements.

