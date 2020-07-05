PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update official patch notes released

Here's a look at the official patch notes of PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update will be released globally on 7th July 2020.

Rabia FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

SHARE

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update Patch Notes (Image Credits: Infinity Gaming)

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update is ready to hit the global servers on 7th July 2020. The upcoming update will bring the exclusive Livik map, Bonfire Mode, new cheer park and much more.

The patch notes of the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update have been officially released by the developers. The servers will not be taken down for maintenance and the update will require approximately 1.84 GB of storage space on Android devices and 2.13 GB of storage space on iOS devices.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update patch notes

Here are the complete patch notes of PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update:

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update Official Patch Notes

What's New:

New Livik Map: This Nordic-style map measures 2km × 2km, with 52 players and 15 minute match times, making for a faster and more exciting experience!

This Nordic-style map measures 2km × 2km, with 52 players and 15 minute match times, making for a faster and more exciting experience! Livik super firearm training (coming soon): When the event starts, Experimental Trial Weapon Crates containing a special weapon will appear on Livik. Experimental Trial Weapons have slightly better stats than normal weapons.

When the event starts, Experimental Trial Weapon Crates containing a special weapon will appear on Livik. Experimental Trial Weapons have slightly better stats than normal weapons. Spark the Flame-themed Gameplay: The themed mode will be available on Erangel and Miramar maps in Classic Mode.

The themed mode will be available on Erangel and Miramar maps in Classic Mode. The Ancient Secret (coming soon): This themed mode takes effect on Erangel and Miramar when activated. Players can choose whether to participate via settings on the Mode Selection screen.

This themed mode takes effect on Erangel and Miramar when activated. Players can choose whether to participate via settings on the Mode Selection screen. Season Warm-up Event Gameplay (at the end of S13): After joining the event, players will battle in 4-player teams in Classic Mode (unranked) and can complete missions to earn a small amount of Season 14 ranking points.

After joining the event, players will battle in 4-player teams in Classic Mode (unranked) and can complete missions to earn a small amount of Season 14 ranking points. Adjustment of Mode Availability Times: Payload and RageGear Modes will only be available during the weekend, and Bluehole Mode will no longer be available.

Payload and RageGear Modes will only be available during the weekend, and Bluehole Mode will no longer be available. New Arena Gameplay - Team Gun Game (Available on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from July 31st): In this 4v4 match, the starting weapons are the same, but can be upgraded by defeating opponents. The winner is the first team to use the final weapon, the Pan, to defeat the opponents

In this 4v4 match, the starting weapons are the same, but can be upgraded by defeating opponents. The winner is the first team to use the final weapon, the Pan, to defeat the opponents New Map - Library: The first-ever indoor map, with a symmetrical layout and three assault routes - left, right, and center.

The first-ever indoor map, with a symmetrical layout and three assault routes - left, right, and center. New Arena Attachment (Barrel Extender): It increases the firearm's effective range and reduces the damage reduction of bullets due to distance. It can be used on majority of Sniper Rifles, Rifles, and SMGs.

Other Improvements and Additions

Advertisement

New Cheer Park and Quick Draw Features

New Shooting Range Elite Challenge

New Bubble Emotes

New Team-up Lobby Features

Pick Up Improvements

Improvement of Parachuting Gauge Display

Prolonged Hit Effects

Other improvements

Also Read: PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update - Release date, upcoming features and more