PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update Release Date in India

The PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update will release in India on 7th July 2020.

The upcoming update will bring the Bonfire Mode, new cheer park, exclusive Livik map, and much more.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update is ready to hit global servers, and developers have completed the update's beta testing. The latest update will bring the Bonfire Mode, new cheer park, exclusive Livik map, and much more.

The release date of the update in India has also been announced officially on the social media handles and here are the complete details.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update will release in India on 7th July 2020 and will add a lot of new features to the game. Here's the official announcement made by the developers:

Break new ground starting July 7th! Version 0.19.0 arrives soon! Make sure you're prepared today!

The complete patch notes of the update are yet to be released. The size of the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update is also not known yet but is expected to be around 2GB. Players will be able to download the same from the respective app stores i.e., Google Play Store for Android and Apple Store for iOS devices.

Break new ground starting July 7th! 🚧



Version 0.19.0 arrives soon! Make sure you're prepared today! 👉 https://t.co/Lvgc5qlZAp pic.twitter.com/NRAaDogHJH — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 27, 2020

Players are suggested to update the game after it becomes available as soon as possible, as players using the older version of the game will not be able to play with the ones who are using the game's latest version.

Livik Map is the main focus of the latest update of the game and small-sized 2x2 action-packed battle royale map where a match will last about 15 minutes. Also, it is a Nordic-style map with beautiful grasslands and waterfalls in the south, a snowy terrain towards the north and a desert in the southwest.

Livik Map in PUBG Mobile

Here's a gameplay video of the Livik Map:

