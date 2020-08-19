The much-awaited Erangel 2.0 was introduced in PUBG Mobile with the 1.0 beta version, which created a lot of buzz among the players. And the developers have wasted no time and rolled out the next iteration of the beta, 1.0.1, which includes several new features, like different settings for combat and lobby. It also provides further clarity on the Ace Union in Erangel 2.0.

You can now download this beta version and try out the new features before they get released in the global version of the game.

Loading screen that clearly states version 1.0.1

In this article, we show you how to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.0.1 beta on your android device.

How to download PUBG Mobile 1.0.1 beta

Download link: Click here

Step 1: Download the APK file from the link mentioned above.

Step 2: Enable the install from unknown source option if you haven’t already done it. It can be enabled by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: After the option is enabled, install the APK.

Step 4: After opening the game, log in with the guest account. You can now enjoy testing the new features.

If you have already installed the 1.0 beta version, you have to open the application, after which a pop-up to update the game will appear on the screen.

Size of the download

The download size of the APK file is around 1.5 GB. So, you must ensure that there is sufficient storage space in your device before installing the update. In case of an error stating: Problem parsing package, consider re-installing the game by repeating the steps mentioned above.

Since this is the beta version of the game, it might contain bugs and glitches. So, you are requested to report all such issues and problems. You can do so by joining the Discord server of PUBG Mobile India and reporting the issues in the feedback channel.

Click here to join the Discord server of PUBG Mobile India.

Tips to download the beta faster

1) Sit close to the Wi-FI router.

2) Avoid downloading the update using a slow internet connection, as it might cause the update to stop midway.

3) Make sure the smartphone has enough charge.

4) If the player is using a 4G data connection, he/she should not perform other tasks on the smartphone when the update is being downloaded.

5) Ensure the device has sufficient storage space.

(Note: You are not required to uninstall the global version of PUBG Mobile)