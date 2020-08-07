PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta update: New features and download link

PUBG Mobile, one of the most renowned free-to-play battle royale games, is currently under the beta testing phase for its next 1.0 major update. The developers have already confirmed that the much-awaited Erangel 2.0 map is coming in the next 1.0 update and the same will be tested in the beta version for a month.

Following the update announcement, the officials have also released the patch notes of the PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta update. The patch notes unveil a host of new exciting features including a fresh Training mode 2.0, a revamped cheer park and a new M1014 weapon in the Livik map.

Here, you can take a quick look at the new changes along with the improvements made in the PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta update.

PUBG Mobile Beta 1.0 features and download link

#1 Erangel 2.0

Erangel 2.0 map

For those who don't know, Erangel 2.0 is the revamped version of the classic Erangel map. The new map will feature enhanced graphics with a new building structure, landing animation and other improvements.

#2 M1014 Weapon

M1014 Shotgun Weapon (Image credits: CG Trader)

The M1014 weapon is an exclusive weapon that will only spawn in the Livik map. So far, only the name of the weapon has been officially announced. However, as per leaks, it is a shotgun that will spawn randomly on the Livik map. The final look and the stats of the weapon are yet to be revealed officially.

#3 Cheer Park and UI 2.0

New Cheer Park (Image credits: PUBG Mobile)

In the PUBG Mobile 1.0 update, Tencent Games will also change the look of the cheer park also known as the training ground. PUBG Mobile also released a banner for the new Cheer Park, which confirms that new rides and features are coming to this particular mode in the game.

Brand new UI (Image credits: PUBG Mobile)

Besides all of the abovementioned additions, an attractive UI is all set to come along with the 1.0 update and it will feature new icons and user interface in PUBG Mobile.

Download link

Anyone can install the PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta version from the link below. Before downloading it, however, make sure that your phone has a free storage space of around 1.5 GB.

Link to download the application: https://bit.ly/3c9OEml