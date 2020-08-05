PUBG Mobile 1.0 update logo and Erangel 2.0 map leaked

The PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta update is expected to be released soon and for those who are wondering, v0.19.0 will not be followed by a 0.20.0 version. Instead, a new series has been introduced, with the next update list set to begin from the 1.0 version.

Meanwhile, the PUBG Mobile 1.0 logo has been leaked and the Erangel 2.0 map has also been revealed.

PUBG Mobile 1.0 Update Logo

Due to some bug, the logo of the upcoming 1.0 version has been leaked on Playstore. Here is the image:

PUBG Mobile v1.0 Logo (Image Credits: Tencent)

Playstore Bug:

PUBG Mobile 1.0 Version Logo

Here is the official announcement made regarding the release of the next beta version of the game:

A newer version of PUBG MOBILE is coming very soon and you are chosen to be a tester! This time of course we have exactly the things you want.

The exact date of the release is yet to be announced by Game Exp, the official managers of beta testing. Game Exp are also looking for players who are dedicated to providing assistance and submitting helpful feedback as future contributors based on their activities in the PUBG MOBILE Beta Discord servers.

Erangel 2.0 Hints

As you can see in the logo, an Erangel map is clearly in the background. The Livik Map was released in the 0.19.0 version and the logo was based on the theme of the same map.

Going by the same logic, there are high chances that the map shown in the logo is the Erangel 2.0 and according to many leaks, it will be called Erangel Remastered. The final confirmation will come only after the beta version is released by the officials.

