PUBG Mobile 1.0 update official patch notes released

Tencent Games, the developer of PUBG Mobile, is ready to roll out the 1.0 update of the game on the 8th of September. The latest version will bring with itself the new Erangel 2.0 map, beyond ACE themed gameplay, various Evo Ground additions, and much more.

The developers have finally released the patch notes of the PUBG Mobile 1.0 update. The servers will not be taken down for maintenance, and the update will require approximately 1 GB of additional storage space on Android and iOS devices.

PUBG Mobile 1.0 update patch notes

Here are the official patch notes of the PUBG Mobile 1.0 update:

New Classic Mode Gameplay: Erangel 2.0:

All-new Visuals changes like updated the sky, land, water, and vegetation to be more realistic and detailed

Changed the structure of some buildings: Mylta Power, Quarry, Prison etc.

New PUBG Mobile Map Elements

Added trenches, wooden barricades, abandoned tanks, and constructions as cover to create a more compelling battlefield atmosphere across Erangel which will make new tactics and strategies possible.

Livik Improvements:

New firearm: M1014

All-new PUBG Mobile semi-automatic shotgun. Load up to 7 rounds for an outstanding close-quarters combat experience.

It can be equipped with the Shotgun Muzzle or Bullet Loop attachment and is currently the most efficient Shotgun to use in combat.

Ammo can be manually reloaded, which allows everyone to adapt to emergencies that might catch you by surprise.

Only appears on Livik on the Classic Battle Royale Map and Arena, along with other shotguns.

PUBG Mobile Visual Effects Improvements

Beyond A.C.E.-Themed Gameplay

Some mysterious Energy Towers survived the Implosion and remained on Erangel. Players will be able to redeem supplies at these Energy Towers by meeting certain conditions in combat.

During the event, players have a chance to enter this mode during Erangel matchmaking in Classic Mode.

EvoGround Additions

Payload Mode (v2.0) is coming back with all-new improvements!

Fully armed vehicles, including the new armed helicopter, will provide massive firepower for you and your squad. Take the base and find the brand new Super Weapon Crates to gain heavy weaponry and new powerful items. Finally, the Advanced Communication Towers will allow players to recall defeated teammates who can turn the tide of battle.

All-new armed vehicles: armed UAZ, Dacia, Buggy, and Pickup

New heavy weaponry: AT4-A laser-guided missile and M202 four-barreled rocket launcher.

New items: UAV controller, man-portable radar, bomb suit.

Halloween Infection Mode (available from October 23)

PUBG Mobile Infection Mode is back!

Zombies wear Halloween masks, with new atmospheric decorations, including jack-o'-lanterns, gravestones and candles.

Security Performance Improvements:

Improved and expanded the scope of spectators' enemy visibility detection.

Fully upgraded technology solutions, and added a penalty strategy to target the newest plug-ins/cheaters.

Improved the process and tools for the release and launch of the security policy to react and combat new hacks more swiftly.

Improved the impact of security monitoring on performance, and reduced power consumption and lag caused by security monitoring.

Graphic Quality Upgrades

Improved the skin textures and facial details for players' character models in PUBG Mobile.

Improved the accuracy of hair on players' characters to make it look more natural and layered.

Basic Improvements:

Most cellphone models can now support PUBG Mobile at 90 FPS.

Made improvements to target a lag issue that is triggered the first time a player hits another player in battle.

Classic Combat Animations

Better transitions between standing and crouching.

Use of Med Kits only ends when the control is pushed into the sprint position.

Gyroscope is now also applied when using throwables.

When Jump Following, view angles can be changed by swiping on the right side of the screen.

Improved Monster Truck model, with reduced clipping of tires with scenery.

Arena

Firing removes invincibility in PUBG Mobile Arena Mode.

Improved the sliding action in Arena so that players can change the direction of sliding based on the direction they are moving when they slide.

Settings

There are now separate settings for Lobby and Combat graphics.

Cheer Park: Training Ground Updates

For improved training, the Training Grounds upgrade gives each player an individual Training Ground to hone their skills.

Additional target-shooting, throwing, and training exercises of varying difficulties are available at the Training Grounds.

Entering the Training Grounds has changed—players now enter from Cheer Park.

Cheer Park Showdowns

The building to the left of the target range at Cheer Park has finished construction!

Players can join up with others in Cheer Park and enjoy combat inside the newly finished structure, or watch duels outside.

Island in the Lake at Cheer Park

A romantic heart-shaped island has been added to the lake of Cheer Park, and the Hot Air Balloon has been relocated near the island.

The island will be decorated with all sorts of romantic fixtures such as a two-seater swing and a romantic boat, which couples are sure to enjoy!

Cheer Park Extreme Arena (available from October 23)

Enter alone and fight waves of monsters. The building is transparent, so other players can watch you duke it out against these vicious creatures.

Rankings will show where players stand compared to others on the same island.

Cheer Park Halloween (available from October 23)

Once the Monster Training Ground is unlocked at Cheer Park, the Halloween season will bring even more changes. Players who enter the Training Ground will need to repel waves of monsters in a new foggy nighttime environment.

After players finish defending themselves from the monsters, the score they obtain will be displayed on the Training Ground Rankings.

During Halloween, Cheer Park and other locations will have Halloween decorations.

All the patch notes have been sourced from the official PUBG Mobile website. Click here to read the full details of PUBG Mobile 1.0 update.