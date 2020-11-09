PUBG Mobile 1.1 Update Patch Notes: New Metro theme, gameplay improvements and more

The developers of PUBG Mobile periodically release updates that introduce new features into the game. The 1.0 update was released back in September and was a great success.

The next iteration, i.e., the PUBG Mobile 1.1 update, is all set to roll out on 10th November and will bring a Metro Royale Gameplay Lobby, new themed gameplay modes, and more.

The developers have released the patch notes for the update and have also revealed that the servers will not be taken down for maintenance.

PUBG Mobile 1.1 Update Patch Notes

Here are the official patch notes of the PUBG Mobile 1.1 update:

New Metro Royale Mode

Combat

New environments

Two unique maps based on Erangel featuring ruins, trenches, a bandit camp, and other locations are waiting to be explored.

Explore a new underground world that includes unique combat mechanics and a railcar vehicle.

New gear

Weapons can be equipped with the M203 Grenade Launcher, adding the ability to blow up enemies with your firearms.

A new Thermal Sight that makes it easier for you to discover hidden enemies.

New Tikhar Rifle: a unique silent air rifle from the Metro series.

New Heavy Armor that offers even stronger protection and unique abilities.

Night Vision Scope & Goggles.

New diverse range of armor attachments.

New challenges

Cunning bandits have been introduced as enemies on the map.

Special monsters from the Metro series who threaten players from the shadows.

System

Enter Metro Royale

Tap the metro tunnel entrance in the Lobby to enter the Metro Royale gameplay lobby, which contains an exclusive system and features, including a black market, loadout inventory, command post, missions, talents, rankings, etc.

Black Market

The Black Market is the exclusive Metro Royale shop. Players can purchase supplies and new equipment here before starting a match. They can also sell the supplies they bring out of Metro Royale for Metro Cash

The supplies available in the Black Market differ from those in Classic Mode and are divided into different quality levels. It also offers Metro Royale-exclusive weapons, mines, and other new items.

Loadout Inventory

Equipment configured in the loadout menu can be brought into battle. When you return victorious from the battlefield, items are taken back to the loadout menu.

Items can be stored in the Metro Royale Inventory. Items kept in the Metro Royale Inventory won't be brought into the battlefield and won't be lost if the player is defeated.

Items carried in your Backpack will be the only items you bring into the match, so remember to include enough ammo!

Items stored in the Lock Box will be brought back to you whether you win or lose the match.

New Classic Mode Content

Metro theme (from November)

Underground Metro stations, monsters, and a Radiation Zone will appear on the Classic Erangel map.

The Aurora, which is under repair, will appear on the Spawn Island.

2 of 4 Metro lines will randomly appear in Erangel each time. Access them via Metro stations to get around quickly.

Winter Festival theme (from December)

A cold wave has hit Erangel, covering the sea surface in ice floes. Follow them to find the randomly-appearing Winter Castle Paradise, get into jolly snowball fights with friends, and snowboard to your heart's content.

In addition to the chilliness, the cold wave has also brought the warmth of the holidays. Visit the Winter Festival hut and the gift pine tree that have appeared next to the city, and partake in the festivities with your companions.

Adjustment of Mode Availability Times

Infection Mode and RageGear Mode will be taken offline for further tuning.

Payload 2.0 Mode will be available every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting at UTC+0 instead.

Throw Melee Weapons

Players holding melee weapons can now toggle Throw mode.

New item: Spike Trap

Spike Traps appears on the ground in the Classic Mode and can be used in the throwable items tab after being picked up. Place the traps on the ground to puncture vehicle tires that pass over them.

Controls Settings Sharing

A code for a player's control and sensitivity settings can be generated and shared, enabling other players to replicate them.

Quick Throw Feature

Once this has been enabled in the settings, players will be able to throw throwables quickly by swiping the screen.

Combat Improvements

Added Win94 sight sensitivity settings to the settings interface.

Increased the max sensitivity of the gyroscope to 400.

When players are driving a vehicle, their equipped weapon will be shown.

Improvements

Adjustment to the attributes of throwables

Several adjustments have been made to the attributes of the throwables.

Combat Information Improvements

Improved the accuracy of materials used for the model of Holographic Sights.

Improved the color performance of the crosshair of 2× Scopes and 3× Scopes.

The quick mark for supplies and enemies with the universal marker are displayed on the mini-map.

Settings Improvements

Added a feature to customize the control layout of vehicles. This can be used to change the layout of the vehicle operation screen.

Decreased the lower limit of button transparency to 0%.

New Security Content

Server Selection

Players will be unable to switch servers at will from Season 16 onwards. The Switch Server function will be moved to the System Settings screen.

After changing their server, players will need to wait 60 days before they can change it again.

Guest Account Feature Restrictions

The PUBG MOBILE official team is committed to creating a fair game environment and will limit guest account features, including: public chat, Team-up Platform, Brothers in Arms, and Cheer Park.

Additionally, guest account characters will only be able to reach a maximum tier of Gold V and will not appear on the leaderboard rankings.

Security Improvements

Improved the hardware used for the safety verification system to improve verification efficiency.

Adopted strict screening and ban strategies to target unauthorized purchases, boosting, and other malicious propaganda.

Stronger capabilities to combat various cheats and network attacks.

New System Content

RP Season 16

Metro-Themed Interface & Rewards

New Metro events: RP exclusive event tab

New RP group event

RP Subscription

RP subscription perk updates

New RP subscription perk

New Achievements

Added Winter Festival achievements, Metro IP achievements, and exclusive special achievements that can only be obtained in this version.

Download Feature Improvements

Improved the download classification to provide a better download experience.

Players can click here to read the detailed patch notes on the official website of PUBG Mobile.