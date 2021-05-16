PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version update: APK+OBB direct download links for worldwide users

The developers of PUBG Mobile release an update every few months to improve the battle royale experience for players and fix any bugs that plague the game.

The PUBG Mobile 1.4 update was recently released globally, bringing in a variety of additions, including a game mode, a new vehicle and a shooting mode, to the game.

Android users can download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update from the Google Play Store. They can also do it via the APK file available on the game’s official website.

This article offers a guide on how to download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 version.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

A guide on how to download PUBG Mobile 1.4 global update via APK file

Note: Players do not need an OBB file to download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 global update, and the APK file will suffice.

There are two different types of APK files available for the PUBG Mobile 1.4 global update:

Regular version APK: Click here

Small/Compact version APK: Click here

If players download the compact version, they must download the Resource Pack in-game. Meanwhile, if players download the regular APK file, they can enjoy PUBG Mobile as soon as the file is installed.

Users have to download Resource Pack in the compact version

(The size of the regular and compact APKs are 990MB and 661MB, respectively. Players must ensure that they have enough space on their devices before downloading either of the files.)

Players can follow these steps to download and install the latest update of PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: Players should download the preferred APK file from the links provided above.

Step 2: After the download is complete, players must enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option. They should then locate and install the file.

Step 3: Once the installation is done, players can open the PUBG Mobile 1.4 version and log in to their accounts to enjoy all the new features.

If a player encounters a parsing error while installing the APK file, they can re-download the file and follow the steps mentioned above again.

