PUBG Mobile 1.4 version update: Direct APK download link for global users

The PUBG Mobile 1.4 update was released on May 11th. It brought a series of new features to the game, including the Titan Strikes game mode, a new vehicle and the Over the Shoulder shooting mode.

Android users can download the update from the Google Play Store or via the APK present on the official website of the game.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

How to download PUBG Mobile 1.4 version using APK file

There are two different versions of the APK file on the official PUBG Mobile website:

Small/Compact version: Click here

Regular version: Click here

If players download the regular version, they can start playing PUBG Mobile immediately after the installation ends. Meanwhile, if players download the compact version, they will have to download the resource pack in-game.

Users have to download the Resource Packs

Players can follow these steps to download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update via the APK file:

Step 1: Players should first download either of the two APK files using the links given above.

Note: The size of the regular and compact APK files are 990 MB and 661 MB, respectively. Players must ensure that they have sufficient storage space available on their devices before downloading the files.

Step 2: After the download is complete, players must enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option. They should then install the APK file.

Step 3: Once the installation is complete, players can log in to their accounts and enjoy the latest version of PUBG Mobile.

If a player encounters a parsing error, they can try re-downloading the APK file and following the steps mentioned above again.

