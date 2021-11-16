PUBG Mobile 1.7 update APK download link for Android devices

The long-awaited PUBG Mobile 1.7 update has finally arrived. Several intriguing new features have been introduced to the game, with one of the most notable being the Piggyback carry option.

Users will be able to get the update straight from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, respectively. However, it should be noted that the new version of the game will be gradually handed out to all users throughout the world, so players need not be worried if the update has not yet arrived on their devices.

Android users may also install PUBG Mobile 1.7 by using an APK file available for download on the website.

Note: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India, and users from the country should refrain from downloading them.

PUBG Mobile 1.7 update APK download link

Small/Compact and Regular APK files are now accessible on the game’s website in the same way they were for prior releases. Users who choose to install the former will need to download in-game resource packs.

In-game resources would have to be downloaded again (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Meanwhile, those that download the regular version will be able to start playing directly.

The download links for both APK files are provided below:

Small/Compact APK for PUBG Mobile 1.7 update: Click here (Size: 698 MB)

Regular APK for PUBG Mobile 1.7 update: Click here (Size: 989MB)

Users need to ensure that they have sufficient storage space before they proceed with the download.

Steps to install the update

Step 1: To begin, users need to download the required APK file of the PUBG Mobile 1.7 update through the links provided above.

Step 2: They will need to enable the “Install from Unknown Source” setting and then install the APK of the game.

Players can open it and log in using their accounts (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Step 3: Finally, once the game gets installed, players can open it and sign in using their accounts to enjoy the latest iteration.

In the event that a parsing problem occurs during the installation of the APK, players may need to reinstall it. If the same error reappears, it is advised that users download the APK file once again.

Edited by Siddharth Satish