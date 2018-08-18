PUBG Mobile: 100 Million And Counting

property of Tencent gaming

Making a mobile game which will become an instant hit is a no joke and getting a massive player base for it is even harder. Developers at Player Unkown Battlegrounds corp has managed to do both as the mobile version of the game has now officially crossed 100 million downloads. This is huge considering they reached this mark in a span of four months whereas popular games usually take from 6-12 months to reach this mark. The fact that the downloads from Japan, Korea, and China are not included in this count is even more mind-boggling.

“We want to thank our committed development team at Lightspeed and Quantum Studios and especially thank the devoted players around the world that continue to inspire us with their passion and dedication,” said Vincent Wang, PUBG Mobile general manager.

Back in May, it was revealed that the game has reached 10 million daily players mark which has now increased to 14 million.

The game recently had a collaboration event with Mision Impossible franchise which is a big thing for a mobile game. It is expected that the game will have more collaboration in coming future.

This major success has led to Tencent releasing another mobile version of PUBG. This version will be called PUBG Lite. The version is only available in Philipines as of now and is expected to hit the global market after some testing.

The mobile version will also be getting its first major first tournament 'Player Well Known' tournament. The tournament will feature streamers across the globe.

Fortnite a major competitor to PUBG has already reached 100 million downloads in IOS. The game recently released its mobile version for Android currently only available on Samsung Galaxy Note 9. The game franchise is taking a risk by not the game on Playstore which could see PUBG getting an upper hand.