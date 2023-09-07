PUBG Mobile 2.8 update: KFC Collaboration mode explained

A new season is set to go with PUBG 2.8 update. It arrived on September 5, 2023, at 11:00 (UTC) in Vietnam and its global launch will take place today at 2:00 (UTC). The update will introduce various new improvements, optimizations, and bug fixes. Moreover, it will bring the new Zombie’s Edge mode and updates in Firearm, Attachment, Classic Mode, and World of Wonder gameplay. If you update the game between September 5-17 (UTC+0), 2023, you will get 3000 BP, 100 AG, and a Beat Pirate Helmet (3D).

Going further, the developers shocked the community by announcing an upcoming collaboration with KFC, the international fast-food franchise. The developers went public with the news via their social media handles. Consequently, numerous questions have come to the surface regarding the collaboration.

PUBG Mobile x KFC collaboration explored

The collaboration has left the PUBG community in awe, despite it not being the first time the game has partnered up with the food franchise. The previous collaboration had in-game skins, KFC parachutes, and many more in-game items. Additionally, the franchise had added a limited-edition Pochinki Twister Box Meal to their menu.

The upcoming collaboration will be available between October 2 and November 6, 2023. Its supported maps will be Erangel, Livik, Miramar, and Nusa.

What are the new features the collab will bring to PUBG Mobile?

KFC Restaurants: KFC restaurants will appear on maps of PUBG Mobile as standalone buildings and you can find them in specific areas. In addition to the usual classic supplies, you can find exclusive KFC items in the KFC restaurants, and the interactive KFC self-ordering kiosks will also be there.

Exclusive KFC Recovery Items: The exclusive KFC recovery items will be the modified versions of the classical recovery items. They will refill your HP count more quickly. There will be four different recovery items that the collaboration will produce: KFC Drink, KFC Nuggets, KFC Chicken Bucket, and KFC Chicken Dinner.

KFC Drink: Recovers 60 Energy and takes four seconds to use.

KFC Nuggets: Recovers 75 Health and takes four seconds to use.

KFC Chicken Bucket: Refills your health and takes six seconds to use.

KFC Chicken Dinner: It fully recovers your health and energy and will take six seconds to use.

KFC Self-Ordering Kiosk: It will serve as a special supply shop in KFC restaurants and will sell exclusive KFC recovery items. You will need tokens to purchase your desired items from these kiosks. Moreover, there will be a limit on the number of goods that can be purchased from them.

