PUBG Mobile 2.9 update Frozen Kingdom mode explained

After the success of PUBG Mobile's patch 2.8, Tencent Games released a 2.9 update on November 9, 2023. It is the final update of the year and is based on the Frozen Kingdom theme that celebrates the ongoing in-game Frost Festival. As the name suggests, the latest patch complements the winter season and has engrossed countless players across the globe with its immersive gameplay and visuals.

The new Frozen Kingdom mode offers new vehicles, a snowy village, weapons, and many more. This article will further discuss the dynamics of this new mode and how players can enjoy and make the most of it.

PUBG Mobile's new Frozen Kingdom mode explained

The PUBG Mobile's Frozen Kingdom mode went live on November 7, 2023, and will end on January 7, 2024. It's available in Erangel, Livik, and Vikendi maps. Given below are the mode's numerous features:

1) Snowy Village: Snowy Village is the center of attraction in the Frozen Kingdom mode. The location is clad in a thick layer of snow and offers an abundance of hidden treasures. As a result of the latter, the location has become a hot drop in the game's maps.

Snowy Village features an Ice Tower built in a two-story design. It also has a Lucky Ice Tower Bell, and those who ring it first will receive a supply crate yielding many exclusive in-match rewards.

Besides these, the location features a Snow Rail that interconnects the entire village, allowing players to travel across its various spots without hassle.

2) Vehicles: The PUBG Mobile's Frozen Kingdom mode also offers Snowboards. This portable one-person vehicle helps players easily travel in the map's snowy terrains.

Another unique transportation option the mode offers is the new Reindeer Vehicle, which is a two-seater vehicle that travels you swiftly across the map. It can also jump over various obstacles, buying you extra time.

3) Snow Blaster: As the cherry on top, the mode also offers a Snow Blaster weapon that fires snowballs and can transform your foes into a snowman. It's the only usable weapon while on the Snow Rail.

The Snow Blasters can also be used to create cover when in a fight. Furthermore, you can turn yourself into a snowman with these weapons to confuse enemies and make an ambush. When in low ammo, you can reload the weapon by creating more snowballs in a snowy terrain.

4) Lucky Ice: While exploring the Snowy Village, you will come across Lucky Ice that yields various exclusive rewards when shattered with melee weapons.

5) Lucky Snowman: Lucky Snowman is available all over the map in this mode. Help it find its four lost toddlers, and you'll be rewarded with various in-match rewards, such as equipment and medkits.

6) Snow Blast Zone: Unlike the normal mode's Red Zones, which include random bombardings on the battleground, the PUBG Mobile's Frozen Kingdom's Snow Blast zone features random bombarding of giant snowballs. You'll turn into a snowman if hit by these.

