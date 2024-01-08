Leaving the gaming community stunned, Tencent Games announced the PUBG Mobile 3.0 update at the PMGC grand finals. Subsequently, the developer cryptically teased a few of the patch's features in its early December 2023 social media posts. Following this, a beta version of the patch was released, providing gamers a glimpse of what Tencent Games has in store for the update.

The PUBG Mobile 3.0 update is set to go live on January 8, 2023, at 11:00 (UTC+0). Updating the game between January 8 and January 21, 2024 (UTC+0) will reward you with 3,000 BP, 100 AG, and a Shinobi Warzone Lobby theme.

This article discusses the new content that the PUBG Mobile 3.0 update has for gamers.

PUBG Mobile 3.0 update patch notes

Given below is the new content of the much-awaited PUBG Mobile 3.0 update:

1) New Themed Mode: Shadow Force

Shadow-themed mode (Image via Tencent Games)

Available: January 8, 2024 at 2:00 (UTC+0) to March 11, 2024 at 20:59 (UTC+0).

Supported Maps: Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok.

1.1) New Mechanic: Respawn Battle

A new respawn mechanic will offer an additional respawn chance within the first eight minutes of the match. It'll be only available in Erangel. However, it'll only give an additional respawn chance rather than allowing you to enter the battleground twice.

Respawn Battle will take place on a separate island isolated from the outside by a Seclusion Zone.

In the Respawn Battle, players who are defeated and don't get recalled by their teammates will be eliminated immediately.

1.2) New Item: Shadow Blade

This is a melee weapon found in the new theme buildings.

Its slashes are imbued with sword aura, which can hit nearby enemies.

Dash and approach using draw slash skill or distance yourself from enemies.

1.3) New Item: Proxy Scout

When thrown, this new tactical item creates a remote control Proxy Scout.

After using it, you can control it at its original location but won't be able to perform any other actions.

2) Metro Royale updates

Available: January 11, 2024 at 1:00 (UTC+0) to March 10, 2024 at 23:59 (UTC+0).

2.1) New map: Arctic base

The new Metro Royale map features a 2km x 2km snow-covered battleground in an ever-changing environment.

It'll feature new mechanics, including Partial map destruction, snowy weather, timed black password-locked door, vertical zip lines, Battleground Merchant resource trading mechanic, and more.

2.2) All-new mechanics

A new item, Tactical Alarm, will be introduced that can be deployed on the ground during a match to detect the positions of nearby enemies.

Three new PvE enemies have been added.

A new TR-2 Air Gun capable of launching steel balls will be introduced.

A new Backpack expansion mechanic will be introduced.

3) World of Wonder gameplay updates

The PUBG Mobile 3.0 update features World of Wonder improvements (Image via Tencent Games)

Available: Releases with Version 3.0.

3.1) WOW Feature Updates

The number of online players will be reflected on the trending tab, creation page, and cover of a creator's profile.

Added filters for stats like average playtime and creation rating.

Players who have participated in team editing will be shown in the creation details.

3.2) New Gameplay Devices

An interactive button will be shown when players are in range.

Virtual projection devices will cast virtual projections of corresponding characters and play holograms of characters performing emotes.

3.3) Gameplay Device Improvements

Skill Management Device will display icons and tips when selecting skills.

Outfit Management Device will allow outfit selection to use an icon grid.

Character Switch Device will allow you to change companions as well as change its size. Companion will no longer be affected by player attacks.

3.4) Game Parameter Settings

Highlights feature.

A start-of-match gameplay introduction feature will be added.

4) General Updates and Improvements

4.1) Bolt Action Sniper Rifle Updates

This weapon's shots can penetrate vests and bodies to damage multiple enemies in the bullet's trajectory. However, the damage will be reduced after the bullet penetrates an enemy's body.

Its shots will reduce the durability of vests and helmets more.

4.2) Vehicle Improvements

Drivers can now apply bandages or use energy consumables (excluding med kits and first aid kits) without hindering their driving.

Scooters have been added to Erangel map, Miramar, and Livik.

5) New Season: Cycle 6 Season 16

The PUBG Mobile 3.0 update will bring a new Royale Pass (Image via Tencent Games)

Available: January 14, 2024 at 2:00 (UTC+0) to March 16, 2024 at 23:59 (UTC+0).

New Legendary Items: C6S16 Glasses, C6S16 Set, C6S16 Mask, C6S16 Cover, C6S16 - M24.

These are the features of the imminent PUBG Mobile 3.0 update. Readers can check the complete list of the changes here.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Gamers from the region are advised to refrain from playing the game and, instead, play its India-exclusive variant, BGMI.