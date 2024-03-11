PUBG Mobile 3.1 update: Release date and time for all regions confirmed

The mobile gaming world stands on the threshold of the PUBG Mobile 3.1 update's release. This upcoming patch will celebrate the title's sixth anniversary and is expected to build on the massive success of its predecessor, the 3.0 update (released in January 2024). The new version will bring in a new themed mode, Skyhigh Spectacle, and several other changes that will change the dynamics of the BR title.

The 3.1 update was speculated for a long time, with millions eagerly awaiting it. However, Krafton has now given it the green light for release.

When will PUBG Mobile 3.1 update be available on iOS and Android devices?

The auspicious festival of Ramadan is set to be celebrated in the PUBG Mobile 3.1 update with the Skyhigh Spectacle mode. The developers recently took to PUBG Mobile's official Discord server to announce the release date and time of the sixth-anniversary update.

As announced by the developers, the PUBG Mobile 3.1 update will be released on March 13, 2024, at 10:00 (UTC+0). However, based on locations, devices, and platforms, players might see a change in the update's release.

Here's an overview of the 3.1 update's release dates and timings (in UTC+0) on the various storefronts:

Google Play

PUBG Mobile 3.1 update release schedule on Google Play Store (Image via Discord/PUBG Mobile)

Vietnam - 30%: 12 March 2024 at 07:00, 70%: 12 March 2024 at 09:00, and 100%: 12 March 2024 at 11:00

- 30%: 12 March 2024 at 07:00, 70%: 12 March 2024 at 09:00, and 100%: 12 March 2024 at 11:00 Korea, Japan - 100%: 13 March 2024 at 02:00

- 100%: 13 March 2024 at 02:00 Taiwan - 100%: 13 March 2024 at 03:00

- 100%: 13 March 2024 at 03:00 Globally - 30%: 13 March 2024 at 01:30, 50%: 13 March 2024 at 04:00, and 100%: 13 March 2024 at 10:00

App Store

PUBG Mobile 3.1 update schedule on App Store and other digital storefronts (Image via Discord/PUBG Mobile)

Vietnam - 100%: 12 March, 2024 at 11:00

- 100%: 12 March, 2024 at 11:00 Korea, Japan - 100%: 13 March, 2024 at 02:00

- 100%: 13 March, 2024 at 02:00 Taiwan - 100%: 13 March, 2024 at 03:00

- 100%: 13 March, 2024 at 03:00 Globally - 100%: 13 March, 2024 at 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Store

Korea, Japan - 100%: 13 March, 2024 02:30 at 02:00

- 100%: 13 March, 2024 02:30 at 02:00 Globally - 100%: 13 March, 2024 at 04:00

Amazon Appstore

100%: 13 March 2024 at 04:00

Huawei AppGallery

100%: 13 March 2024 at 04:00

Official Website & Third-Party Stores

100%: 13 March 2024 at 10:00

iOS and Android device users can download the latest update from the App Store and Play Store, respectively. Meanwhile, those wishing to download the PUBG Mobile 3.1 update APK can download it from the link available on the official website.

Following a successful download, players can enjoy the exclusive features of the 3.1 update. However, similar to the 3.0 update, the 3.1 version will only allow gamers to play together if they have the same variant. Hence, players must also ensure their friends install the latest update.

Note: The Indian Government blocked PUBG Mobile in the country. Hence, Indian mobile gamers should restrain themselves from playing the game. Instead, they can play Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), where the 3.1 version will appear later in March 2024.