PUBG Mobile: 3 best smartphones under Rs. 15,000 to play the game

Best Smartphones Under 15,000 For PUBG Mobile; Pic Courtesy: systweak.com

PUBG Mobile is a top-rated battle royale game that has attracted players from around the world, but not all players have a good enough device to play on.

You need not have an extremely powerful phone to play the game, as good and expensive are not necessarily correlated terms. If you are looking for a phone under the budget of INR 15000 to play PUBG Mobile, we have compiled a list.

Best smartphones under Rs. 15,000 for PUBG Mobile:

#1 Realme 6

Realme 6; Pic Courtesy: Realme

The Realme 6 is an excellent smartphone, with impressive looks and outstanding performance. The base variant of this smartphone comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

It boasts of a 90Hz display, which is quite rare to get in this price range. It is powered by Mediatek Helio G90T processor, which is slightly better than its competitor 720G. The G90T is quite suitable for gaming in this segment, and will run PUBG Mobile with ease.

The phone also comes with a 4300 mAh Battery and a 30W fast charger.

Check out more details on Flipkart.

#2 Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro; Pic Courtesy: Amazon.com

This smartphone boasts of another good chipset, and works on a 2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G- the same one used in the Realme 6 pro.

It comes with a massive 5020 mAh Battery and a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display. The base variant of this smartphone comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The only downside is that you would have to wait for a sale to purchase this phone.

Check out more details on Amazon.

#3 Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro; Pic Courtesy: Vivo

The Vivo Z1 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 712 AIE. It has a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display and a 5000 mAh battery. A large screen, a good processor, and a powerful battery make it a suitable smartphone for playing PUBG Mobile.

The base variant of the phone comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

Check out more details on Flipkart.

There are also several other good phones within this range to play PUBG Mobile.

The list mentioned above is not exhaustive, some of the notable mentions are: