PUBG Mobile: 3 weapons that can kill an enemy in one shot

Each weapon in PUBG Mobile has been categorised into a specific class.

Here are three weapons in PUBG Mobile which can kill an enemy in just one shot.

PUBG Mobile has a plethora of weapons for players to use (Image via wallpaper crave)

PUBG Mobile has a wide variety of weapons and each one has been categorised under a specific class.

Every weapon in PUBG Mobile has specified damage and armour-piercing capabilities. While some weapons inflict a lot of damage through lower-level helmets and vests, they may not deal the same amount of damage on an enemy with a Level 3 helmet or vest. Similarly, some weapons deal more damage at closer distances while others can kill more efficiently in long-range combat.

Here are three weapons in PUBG Mobile which can kill players in just one shot.

3 weapons in PUBG Mobile that can kill enemies in one shot

#1 AWM

AWM gun in PUBG Mobile (Image via PUBG Gamepedia)

Power: 100 / 100; Recoil: 35 / 100; Range: 100 / 100; Firing Speed:4 / 100; Magazine Size: 5; Ammo Type: 300 Magnum

Accuracy International Arctic Warfare Magnum, popularly known as AWM, is the most powerful weapon in PUBG Mobile. Players generally use it as a long-range sniper rifle because of its deadly hit damage and penetration power.

The gun boasts a hit damage of 105, which is one of the highest among the weapons in the game. This is one of the prime reasons why AWM is a rare drop weapon with exclusive ammo type. One headshot from the AWM will knock down an enemy irrespective of a Level 3 helmet.

#2 S1897

S1897 gun in PUBG Mobile (Image via PUBG Gamepedia)

Power: 23 / 100; Recoil: 77 / 100; Range: 13 / 100; Firing Speed: 7 / 100; Magazine Size:5; Ammo Type: 12 Gauge

The S1897 is a shotgun. As the name suggests, players mainly use it as a close-combat weapon in the early stages of the game. The gun has a hit damage of only 26. However, the low hit damage stacks because shotguns like S1897 fire pellets of nine bullets each time a player pulls the trigger.

Thus, by multiplying the hit damage with the number of bullets, we get 234 which is sufficient to knock any player down with a headshot at close range.

#3 Crossbow

Crossbow in PUBG Mobile(Image via PUBG Gamepedia)

Power: 96 / 100; Recoil: 20 / 100; Range: 16 / 100; Firing Speed: 2 / 100

The Crossbow is an uncommon weapon which is often ignored by most players. The weapon has a hit damage of 105, which is equal to that of the AWM. It can kill an unarmoured enemy with just one shot to the upper body. Headshots are instant kills even if the enemy is wearing a Level 3 helmet.

Although the Crossbow offers dizzying damage numbers, it suffers from high bullet drop and requires players to aim high over their target. This is the key reason why the crossbow is never in meta.