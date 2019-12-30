PUBG Mobile: 3 reasons why Team SouL failed at PEC 2019

The first edition of Peacekeeper Elite Championship has been summed up. X-Quest F lifted the trophy and topped the leaderboard with 140 points along with three amazing Chicken Dinners. The tournament has proved to be game-changing for the Chinese team. But can we say the same for the Indian team?

The tournament, yet again, proved to be the unluckiest for the Indian team - Team SouL, Team Fnatic, and Team SynerGE. Let's analyze why the all-time favorite team SouL failed in the PEC 2019.

Here are some three reasons why the team SouL completely failed in the PEC 2019.

#1 Fewer strategies in the Erangel Map

Erangel Map

At PEC 2019, team SouL was seen making less moves in the map. Initially, the poor movements of all players together was considered to be the reason of them eliminating from the match at the earlier.

#2 Fear of the Top teams

Top teams lifting the trophy

This sounds obvious and one of the traditional reasons why PUBG Mobile teams of India lack at the international level. The fear of top teams like XQF, 4AM, and DKG resulted in SouL getting eliminated at the initial stage of the match. Quite often, we have seen SouL avoiding any early game fight with the teams.

#3 SouL playing too safe

Camping in Erangel

One thing the watchers have seen in the gameplay of team SouL is their planning of playing too safe. In most of the recent tournament, team SouL was seen avoiding any intense fights with anyone. They were seen looking for a safer side - like camping somewhere in the map and waiting for a safer position