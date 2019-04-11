PUBG Mobile: 3 Talking Points you must know about the PIL Against PUBG Ban and Arrests

Nishtha Kanal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 14 // 11 Apr 2019, 13:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

IFF wants to challenge the ban on PUBG Mobile

In an unprecedented move earlier this year, the ultra-popular mobile game PlayerUnknown’s Battleground (PUBG) was banned in the state of Gujarat. The reason, early on, was cited as the falling academic performance of students in the state.

And while the move was balked at and ridiculed online, there were actual arrests made based on this ban. Ten students from the city of Rajkot were taken into custody for violating the ban and were booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 188 and Gujarat Police Act 135.

While they were left off soon after on bail, this made many sit up and take note of the act.

Amongst the many who vociferously spoke up against legal action for playing a game, Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) was the prime voice.

Here are talking points about the PIL, and what it could mean for the future of not just PUBG Mobile, but other such games in India too:

#3 IFF challenges that the ban violates the Constitution:

Taking cognizance of over twenty arrests made overall over the PUBG ban, the foundation claims that these detainments are violative of Articles 14 (equality before the law, or equal protection within the territory of India), 19 (freedom of speech and expression) and 21 (Right to life and personal liberty) of the Constitution.

To put it plainly, the IFF believes that such arbitrary bans, especially using the threat of imprisonment, to force youngsters to give up recreational activities, need to be challenged.

The foundation acknowledged that while the Ahmedabad police has announced that the ban will not be renewed, there was nothing stopping it legally from happening again. In a statement, IFF said,

“What is worse are the legal prosecutions that have resulted from it. While the PUBG ban may seem absurd and amusing at first glance, it is no laughing matter. Out of the twenty one people arrested, at least thirteen were young college students For a young student who is worried about his family’s reaction and future career prospects, being arrested by the police can be a deeply traumatic experience. To us the PUBG Ban is fuelled by moral panic and the harms from video games require scientific study and then non-legal methods of engagement.”

Also read: PUBG Ban in India: Is the Mobile Game just a Scapegoat?

1 / 2 NEXT

Advertisement