×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG Mobile: 3 Talking Points you must know about the PIL Against PUBG Ban and Arrests

Nishtha Kanal
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
14   //    11 Apr 2019, 13:39 IST

IFF wants to challenge the ban on PUBG Mobile
IFF wants to challenge the ban on PUBG Mobile

In an unprecedented move earlier this year, the ultra-popular mobile game PlayerUnknown’s Battleground (PUBG) was banned in the state of Gujarat. The reason, early on, was cited as the falling academic performance of students in the state.

And while the move was balked at and ridiculed online, there were actual arrests made based on this ban. Ten students from the city of Rajkot were taken into custody for violating the ban and were booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 188 and Gujarat Police Act 135.

While they were left off soon after on bail, this made many sit up and take note of the act.

Amongst the many who vociferously spoke up against legal action for playing a game, Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) was the prime voice.

Here are talking points about the PIL, and what it could mean for the future of not just PUBG Mobile, but other such games in India too:


#3 IFF challenges that the ban violates the Constitution:

Taking cognizance of over twenty arrests made overall over the PUBG ban, the foundation claims that these detainments are violative of Articles 14 (equality before the law, or equal protection within the territory of India), 19 (freedom of speech and expression) and 21 (Right to life and personal liberty) of the Constitution.

To put it plainly, the IFF believes that such arbitrary bans, especially using the threat of imprisonment, to force youngsters to give up recreational activities, need to be challenged.

The foundation acknowledged that while the Ahmedabad police has announced that the ban will not be renewed, there was nothing stopping it legally from happening again. In a statement, IFF said,

“What is worse are the legal prosecutions that have resulted from it. While the PUBG ban may seem absurd and amusing at first glance, it is no laughing matter. Out of the twenty one people arrested, at least thirteen were young college students For a young student who is worried about his family’s reaction and future career prospects, being arrested by the police can be a deeply traumatic experience. To us the PUBG Ban is fuelled by moral panic and the harms from video games require scientific study and then non-legal methods of engagement.”

Also read: PUBG Ban in India: Is the Mobile Game just a Scapegoat?

1 / 2 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile
Nishtha Kanal
CONTRIBUTOR
PUBG Mobile News: All you need to know about the Prime and Prime plus subscription in PUBG Mobile
RELATED STORY
PUBG Ban: Why PUBG Mobile can be banned in the UAE and other Gulf Countries?
RELATED STORY
6 PUBG Facts that every PUBG and PUBG Mobile Gamer must know
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Tips: How to earn free Battle Points in PUBG Mobile in 3 simple steps
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Ban: Developer issues statement on PUBG Mobile Ban In India 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Ban in India: PUBG Mobile Ban Lifted in Ahmedabad
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile ban: Everything you need to know
RELATED STORY
PUBG Guide: Difference Between Painkillers and Energy Drink in PUBG Mobile, PUBG PC, PUBG PS4 & PUBG Xbox
RELATED STORY
PUBG Ban in India: Is the Mobile Game just a Scapegoat?
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile: Mind Blowing Facts about the Game 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us