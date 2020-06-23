PUBG Mobile: 3 worst guns in the game

As important as it is to be familiar with the best weapons in PUBG Mobile, knowing the worst ones is also an advantage.

In this article, we will look at the 3 worst guns in the game in each class.

Worst PUBG guns?

SMG class

Tommy Gun: On the face of it, the Tommy gun looks like a decent SMG with slightly above-average statistics. However, a deeper look will get rid of that notion pretty quickly!

The gun has high recoil and a decent fire rate, but what makes it incredibly difficult to use is the fact that you cannot add more than three attachments to balance its shortcomings.

Further, the Tommy gun does not allow the use of scopes, which leaves you with little option but to run as far away from it as possible! One of the things that does work for it is the high magazine count, but overall, this firearm doesn’t have most of the features that you would expect from any decent SMG in PUBG Mobile.

Assault Rifle class

MK 47 Mutant: Since the MK 47 Mutant is an AR, it must be compared with other guns in the same class. When you do so, you realize that this gun is only good for PUBG Mobile players who are used to it, or enjoy using burst mode ARs for mid to long-range shooting.

However, when choosing an AR, most gamers look for fully-auto ones with a better fire rate and lower recoil than what the MK 47 Mutant offers. Further, even if the gun is more suitable for mid-range combat, it is not because of its range, which is one of the lowest in the class. It is because of the lack of an auto mode, which makes it unsuitable for most AR-related purposes in PUBG Mobile.

Sniper class

Winchester 94: The Winchester 94 is comprehensively the worst sniper that you can lay your hands on in PUBG Mobile. Like the Tommy gun, which is modeled on a historical WWII SMG, the Winchester 94 is also an archaic weapon which is impractical to use, overall.

Amazingly, this rifle allows for only one attachment, which is bullet loops, and is a hunting rifle which uses .45 ACP bullets and has a slow reload speed. Furthermore, the .45 ACP bullets are hard to find, there is no sight that you can attach to the rifle and the overall fire rate of the gun is one of the worst in class in PUBG Mobile.