PUBG Mobile: 3 worst guns in July 2020

PUBG Mobile is popular for providing the players with a wide range of weapons to choose from.

In this article, we discuss 3 worst guns of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile features a wide range of weapons in the game. There are different categories of firearms that can be used according to the situation.

Players decide upon which gun is the best for them on the basis of statistics and purpose. They compare the stats of various weapons and test gameplay to do so. Some weapons do not perform well, so the majority of the players avoid using them.

Comparing a SMG with an AR or with any other class looks like comparing apples with oranges. Hence, we will examine all the categories of weapons. In an overall comparison, VSS is not the worst but when it is compared with the guns of its own class, it isn't the best either. Hence, one gun each from SMG, AR and DMR has been included in the list. The list is based on the opinion of the writer.

#1 Thompson SMG

Thompson SMG (Picture Souce: PUBG Mobile)

The Tommy Gun or the Thompson is considered to be one of the worst guns of PUBG Mobile. Even though the weapon has decent damage, its lower rate of fire nullifies that. With the lack of proper attachments, the gun is not useful beyond close-range. Slow bullet speed combined with higher recoil puts it behind the other SMGs.

The plus side of the gun is that it has a decent magazine size. Its magazine size increases to 50 after using an extended mag. However, its iron sight almost diminishes this advantage. The players can only use a suppressor and a vertical grip with the Thompson.

#2 MK47 Mutant

MK47 Mutant (Picture Souce: PUBG Mobile)

MK47 inflicts really high damage in comparison to some ARs, but the gun's problem is that there is no full auto mode. The two available modes of fire are single and burst. The small magazine size, in comparison to other ARs, is also a bottleneck. Lack of auto fire mode makes it close to useless in close battles.

The best that the player can do with this gun is to use it in burst mode at a mid-range. It isn't the worst gun in the game, but when compared to firearms in the same category, other weapons outshine it primarily due to their firing mode. It has all slots for attachments.

#3 VSS

VSS (Picture Source: PUBG Mobile)

As mentioned earlier, VSS is not necessarily the worst gun in the game, but it isn't the best DMR in any way. The weapon inflicts low damage, i.e., 41, and has the slowest bullet velocity among DMRs. It comes with a permanently attached scope and has two fire modes, single and auto.

DMRs are the simplest weapons to use in the game, and by no means, they are inferior in the game. VSS is quite easy to operate but when compared to other DMRs, it doesn't perform at the same level.

All the stats have been taken from the loadout section of PUBG Mobile. It is important to note that the choice of guns is subjective and varies from person to person.