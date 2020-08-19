PUBG Mobile: 30 stylish names that boys can use in the game

Many players in PUBG Mobile are often on the lookout for unique and stylish names that will make them stand out from the rest of the users in the game.

Players often have to set their IGN when they first start playing PUBG Mobile. However, the battle royale game also allows players to change their IGN by using a rename card. Players can get a rename card from various events or they can purchase it directly from the in-game shop by spending 180 UC.

In this article, we have compiled a list of 30 stylish names for boys in PUBG Mobile. We will also look at the steps a player should take to change his/her name in the game.

Top 30 stylish names for boys in PUBG Mobile

#1 ₱ⱤɆĐ₳₮ØⱤ

#2 𝕹𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙𝖒𝖆𝖗𝖊

#3 𝔸𝕟𝕟𝕚𝕙𝕚𝕝𝕒𝕥𝕠𝕣

#4 DΣMӨᄂIƧΉ

#5 𝚆𝚛𝚎𝚌𝚔𝚊𝚐𝚎

#6 𝘛𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳

#7 𝐄𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞

#8 🅸🅽🅵🅴🆁🅽🅾

#9 𝑅𝒶𝓋𝒶𝑔𝑒

#10 Z3ДL

#11 FЯФSΓ

#12 Ꮆㄥ卂乙乇

#13 FЯIGID

#14 ĐΔŘҜ

#15 ΛЯGӨП

#16 ƬЄƦƦƠƦ

#17 Ａｇｏｎｙ

#18 †⊕rmεη†

#19 🅵🅸🅴🅽🅳

#20 GᕼOᔕT

#21 ꜱᴘᴇᴄᴛʀᴇ

#22 Đ€VƗŁ

#23 SДVДGΞ

#24 Fιяєѕтσям

#25 ℜ𝔦𝔬𝔱

#26 ★彡 ⱤɄł₦₴ 彡★

#27 HaVoK

#28 らㄈΛ尺

#29 ƧᄂΛYΣЯ

#30 𝐸𝓍𝓉𝑒𝓇𝓂𝒾𝓃𝒶𝓉𝑜𝓇

The choices of names are entirely subjective. You can customise your existing IGN by using the following websites:

#1 Linjojam.com

#2 Fancytexttool.com

#3 Fancytextguru.com

#4 Coolsymbol.com

#5 Textfancy.com

How to change the name in PUBG Mobile

As mentioned earlier, players are required to have a rename card to change their name in PUBG Mobile. Follow the steps given below to change your name in the famous game.

Step 1: Click on the inventory section present on the bottom of the screen. Go to the section below the emotes.

Step 2: Click on the rename card and press the use button.

Step 3: A pop-up appears, prompting you to enter a new name.

Step 4: Enter the new name and click ok.