PUBG Mobile: 4 most common mistakes to avoid to become a better player
- The Covid-19 lockdown provides the ideal opportunity for many new players to enhance their skills in the game.
- We take a look at some of the most common mistakes made in PUBG Mobile.
Modified 25 May 2020, 12:39 IST
Published 25 May 2020, 12:39 IST
PlayersUnknown's Battleground (PUBG) has emerged as one of the most famous online multiplayer games in the world and boasts millions of users across many countries.
Its popularity skyrocketed during the Covid-19 lockdown as many players have turned to the game to chase away the pandemic blues. While many players may have already mastered the game, others are still prone to making some common mistakes which often result in their defeats.
Having said that, we take a look at some of the most recurrent mistakes and how they could be avoided as you aim to become a better PUBG player:
- If you get spotted and shot in front of anyone else, you must stay low and out of the enemy's line of sight as long as possible. Camouflaging might be the key to winning that majestic Chicken Dinner! Players must select their outfit according to the type of map they want. It could be green or any dark colour for Erangel and Sanhok. Miramar would need something brown and faded while you can go full white for Vikendi.
- Several players are distracted with the stealing process and fail to keep a close eye on the safe zone. A pro should have a car ready on the ground and should also pay attention to the map and the time. When the blue zone approaches, you should call your team members to get in the car and drive.
- If you're playing the game in squads, marking locations on the map for others to follow should be done by just one person in the team. Often, several pins on the map may lead to massive confusion and could be a significant reason for your loss.
- Several players, including professionals, still fail to adopt the basic habit of closing doors. One hundred people land on a map, which means there are chances that a clan may have landed in a neighbouring town visible from the spot where your squad is looting. All it takes is a pro player with an 8X or 6X scope to find the doors open and attack you before your squad even knows.
