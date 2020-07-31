PUBG Mobile: 5 best guns for 4v4 TDM

PUBG Mobile has an exciting game mode called Team Deathmatch. Although the game mechanics are like classic matches, the choice of weapons makes a vast difference. In this article, we will see which guns are best for this mode in the game.

Five best guns for 4v4 TDM in PUBG Mobile

Beryl M762

M762 in PUBG Mobile (Image via pubg gamepedia)

Ammo: 7.62mm; Damage: 46; Rate of fire: 0.086s; Reload duration: 2.90s

The Beryl M762 is a fabulous gun for TDM because of its high fire rate. It uses the 7.62mm ammo but has slightly less damage compared to guns using a similar ammo type. With a hit damage of 46, this firearm also has a fast fire rate of 0.086s. It has a magazine size of 30, but can fit in 40 rounds with an extended magazine.

AKM

AKM in PUBG Mobile (Image via pubg gamepedia)

Ammo: 7.62mm; Damage: 47; Rate of fire: 0.100s; Reload duration: 2.90s

The AKM is a popular rifle in PUBG Mobile. It is also an apt choice for the TDM mode thanks to its high hit damage of 47. This gun's reload time is the same as the M762, but does immense damage over close ranges. Some downsides of AKM include slow fire rate and high recoil.

SCAR-L

SCAR-L in PUBG Mobile (Image via pubg gamepedia)

Ammo: 5.56mm; Damage: 41; Rate of fire: 0.096s; Reload duration: 2.20s

The SCAR-L is one of the most stable assault rifles in the game, with reasonable fire rate and fast reload time. The gun offers excellent reliability thanks to its easy recoil pattern. It has a low hit damage of 41, but can be lethal over close ranges because of its high fire rate.

The SCAR-L has a few downsides, like slow bullet speed and low damage. However, it accepts many attachments and is excellent for the TDM game mode in PUBG Mobile.

M416

M416 in PUBG Mobile (Image via pubg gamepedia)

Ammo: 5.56mm; Damage: 41; Rate of fire: 0.0857s; Reload duration: 2.10s

Anyone who plays PUBG Mobile knows that the M416 is the king of assault rifles. It has nearly everything one can ask for from a gun. The weapon has a low hit damage of 41, compared to other rifles like AKM and M762, but the M416 outshines them in other departments.

This weapon is consistent and has a very favorable recoil pattern. The gun accepts varied kinds of attachments, which increase its ability. The high rate of fire helps in close quarters combat, and the low reload time gives more time to react.

Micro Uzi

Micro Uzi in PUBG Mobile (Image via pubg gamepedia)

Ammo: 5.56mm; Damage: 26; Rate of fire: 0.048s; Reload duration: 3.10s

The Micro Uzi has a low hit damage of 26, and significant reload time of 3.1 seconds. However, it is still one of the best submachine guns for close combat. It has a high rate of fire, and with a stock and compensator, the Uzi becomes lethal at close range.