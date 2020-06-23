PUBG Mobile: 5 best guns with no recoil for beginners

PUBG Mobile top 5 guns with no recoil for beginners

Top 5 Assault Rifles with no recoil in PUBG Mobile

#1 AUG A3

Aug A3

AUG A3 is one of the finest Assault Rifles in the game. The gun has minimal recoil, making it easier for players to control the weapon. The only downside is that AUG A3 can be found only in airdrops. The weapon uses 5.56 ammunition.

#2 M416

M416

M416 is one of the most versatile Assault Rifles in PUBG Mobile. It can be used for both close and mid-range combats. The players prefer to use this gun due to its five attachment slots gun and low recoil. The gun uses 5.56mm ammunition.

#3 Scar-L

Scar-L

Scar-L can be controlled easily and helps the players take down their foes without any problem. The gun has low recoil and uses 5.56 mm ammo.

#4 QBZ

QBZ

Players can find this gun only on the map of Sanhok. The less recoil of QBZ makes it one of the best options on that map. The gun also uses 5.56 mm ammunition.

#5 G36C

G36C

The G36C is exclusive to Vikendi map. The gun is preferred by the players as they can control the recoil of G36C very easily. 5.56mm rounds are used in this gun.

This list is not in particular ranking or order since there are many other factors that come in to picture while comparing the guns.

Also, the players can further reduce the recoil by using the appropriate attachments. Attachments can aid the players in reducing the recoil.