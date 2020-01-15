PUBG Mobile: A complete guide to 'Happy Sankranti' event

Happy Sankranti event in PUBG is quite exciting

The developers of PUBG Mobile never fail to surprise its players by delivering regular updates and new features in the game. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, PUBG Mobile has introduced a new event titled Happy Sankranti in the events section. Upon the completion of this event, players can receive a fantastic Anarkali outfit set permanently. As the players will make progress in the event, additional items will also be rewarded to the players.

However, still, a lot of players have a couple of doubts regarding this new event. Here's an essential guide on how to complete the PUBG Mobile' Happy Sankranti event. Before we get into the steps, the rules of the event are listed below.

Event Rules

Land exactly on level 120 to get the final reward.

Visit the event page to complete the daily missions.

Complete the daily missions, to receive free dice.

Roll the dice to proceed to the next levels.

Daily missions will refresh after 24 hours.

Steps to complete Event

PUBG Mobile Happy Sankranti event follows the ludo board system, in which players need to roll the dice and step into the next level. After reaching a particular amount of levels, players will receive various rewards.

Open the events section located at the bottom right in the PUBG Mobile lobby.

Navigate to time-limited and select Sankranti Event.

Click on missions on the left to see the list of available challenges.

Single mission is equivalent to one dice.

Roll the dice to progress on the board.

Rewards

As mentioned earlier, PUBG Mobile players have to land precisely on level 120 to get the final reward. For example, if the player is at 119 level and the dice output is 4, you will move forward by one step and backward by three steps. To reach 120 from 119, you should roll the dice precisely for 1.

Along with a permanent reward, a bunch of other items is also available, which includes companion's food, parachute trail, M416 Golden skin, and parachute skin. However, some of these rewards are only valid for a few days. Happy Sankranti event will end on the 25th of January, and players can also complete this event with their friends to track everyone's progress.