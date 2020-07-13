What is the full form of PUBG? Exploring abbreviations in PUBG Mobile

Here is a list of some of the most common abbreviations used in PUBG Mobile.

Some of these are specific to PUBG Mobile while others are also used in other games.

PUBG Mobile is an immensely popular battle royale game and has been downloaded over 100 million times on Google Play Store.

The name PUBG is an abbreviation and stands for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. There are various other abbreviations used in the game.

In this article, we take a look at some of the most popular abbreviations in PUBG Mobile and what they stand for. Some of these abbreviations are used in various other games as well.

Some of the abbreviations in PUBG Mobile

Here are some of the most common abbreviations in PUBG Mobile:

#1 UC – UC or Unknown Cash is the in-game currency of PUBG Mobile. It can be used to purchase exclusive in-game items like skins, costumes, emotes and the Royale Pass.

#2 RP – RP stands for the Royale Pass, which is a tier-based or a level-based reward system. The players can upgrade to Royale Pass Elite for 600 UC.

#3 BP – BP means Battle Points. It is another in-game currency that can be used to get various items in the game.

#4 AG – AG stands for Ace Gold. It is the newest currency in the game.

#5 FPP – FPP stands for First Person Perspective.

#6 TPP – TPP stands for Third Person Perspective.

#7 HP – HP or Health Points is the amount of health the players have at a certain moment in the game.

#8 OP – OP stands for Over Powered. The phrase is generally used when a player overpowers or kills his enemies with relative ease. It can also be used for guns that are much better than the other weapons in the game.

#9 GG – GG or Good Game. The abbreviation is used at the end of the game and is a way of showing appreciation towards your teammates.

#10 IGN – IGN is the in-game name of the players. It can be changed in the game by using the rename card.