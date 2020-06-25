PUBG Mobile: All sniper rifles ranked from best to worst

An assault rifle with a sniper rifle is a deadly combination in PUBG Mobile

Here are all the sniper rifles of PUBG Mobile ranked from best to worst.

Sniper rifles in PUBG Mobile. Image: zilliongamer.

PUBG Mobile is a survival game and the best way to achieve that is to kill your enemies. For this, good rifles and snipers are required.

It is no news to the PUBG Mobile players that they can possess a maximum of two guns. The best combination is an assault rifle along with a sniper rifle.

If you want to kill someone who is significantly far from your position, you can always aim with a sniper rifle and go for a headshot. Depending on the sniper rifle, it can very well be a neat kill.

Sniper Rifles in PUBG Mobile (Ranked)

Here are all the sniper rifles in PUBG Mobile from best to worst:

1. AWM

AWM. Image: zilliongamer.

The best and the most powerful sniper in the world of PUBG Mobile is AWM. This gun cannot be found in the buildings or looting spots in the maps but in airdrops. If you are lucky enough to kill a person possessing an AWM, you can loot it from him/her as well.

AWM uses .300mm magnum rounds and has to be used very carefully. It gives a maximum damage of 105 and has the longest range. An AWM with an 8x scope is a deadly combination. Make sure that you have good aim before opting for an AWM as bullets are limited.

2. M24

M24. Image: zilliongamer.

M24 is the second best sniper in the game and has good range. It has a magazine of 5 bullets but you can extend it up to 7. It is powerful and gives a damage of 79.

3. Kar98k

Kar98k. Image: zilliongamer.

Kar98k can be found in buildings and loots spots in and around the map. It is not very easily available and depends on luck. It uses 7.62mm bullets and has decent damage rate of 75, which is a bit more than M24. It can hold up to 5 bullets only and has better range than most of the snipers after AWM and M24.

4. Win94

Win94. Image: zilliongamer.

This sniper rifle, which uses .45 ACP bullets, is new to PUBG Mobile and is the least favorite sniper rifle of PUBG Mobile players. One of the major disadvantages of this sniper is that you cannot attach a scope to it, thus rendering the main essence of sniping useless. It, thus cannot be used for long-range shooting. The gun provides a damage of 66.