PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019 upcoming tournament announced

PUBG Mobile has announced a brand new tournament 'PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019' after a hit showdown at PMCO Fall Split 2019. The competition will be featuring some of the best squads in India and also promises some nail-biting action. The announcement was made on 7 December on PUBG Mobile India official twitter handle.

The tournament will begin on 9 December and Mastery Scrims being the first stage will last seven days. It will be followed by Grand Finals from 21 December and will be a two days event happening in Hyderabad.

PUBG Mobile stated, "Each day will have a different format and a Challenger team."

The tournament will feature a total of 16 teams that will be battling for the trophy and a prize pool of ₹50,00,000. It will be a battle of glory for the star players, but unfortunately, SouL who represented India in the PMCO Fall Split 2019 Grand Finals will not be a part of the competition. The live broadcast will start at 5 pm on the scheduled dates, and the PUBG fans can catch the live action on PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel.

PUBG Mobile also teased a 1-minute trailer of PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019:

